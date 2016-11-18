U.S. rejects claim 3 GIs ignored orders

AMMAN, Jordan -- The U.S. Embassy in Jordan on Thursday disputed Amman's claim that U.S. trainers sparked a deadly shooting at a Jordanian military base this month by disobeying orders from Jordanian soldiers. Three Americans died.

The three slain Americans were assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Campbell, Ky. They were identified as 27-year-old Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen of Lawrence, Kan.; 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe of Tucson, Ariz.; and 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty of Kerrville, Texas.

They died after the convoy they were in came under fire by a Jordanian soldier as it entered the al-Jafr air base in southern Jordan on Nov. 4, U.S. officials have said. The Americans were in Jordan on a training mission.

Embassy spokesman Eric Barbee said Thursday that U.S. investigators are considering all possible motives and "have not yet ruled out terrorism."

After the shooting, Jordan's state news agency Petra reported that the slain U.S. military trainers had disobeyed direct orders from Jordanian troops, which led to a deadly exchange of small-arms fire.

Barbee said there's "absolutely no credible evidence" for the claim. Jordan later issued a different statement removing the claim.

Kosovo police: Thwarted ISIS attacks

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- Kosovo police said Thursday that they prevented simultaneous attacks by the Islamic State militant group, including on the Israeli national soccer team that played a World Cup qualifier in neighboring Albania.

A police statement said plans were in place to attack Saturday's match in Albania and at the same time attack another target in Kosovo. Nineteen people were detained Nov. 4 in Kosovo, of whom one has since been released, Kosovo police said. Albania and Macedonia said six more people were detained.

The Kosovo police said that at the suspects' premises, officers found explosive devices, weapons and electronic equipment, including "religious material and literature from well-known authors recognized for their extremist ideology."

The groups in the three countries, coordinated by two Albanians who are part of the Islamic State terror group in Syria, had "clear targets on who and when should be attacked," police said.

The venue of the qualifier was changed for "security reasons" from the northern city of Shkoder, near the border with Montenegro, to Elbasan, much nearer to the capital Tirana.

Egyptians pardon 82 young detainees

CAIRO -- Egypt on Thursday pardoned 82 detainees, including many students, whose names were compiled by a committee set up by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi to examine the cases of young detainees who had not been involved in violence.

Members of the committee have said active members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group would not be pardoned. The military overthrew President Mohammed Morsi, who was affiliated with the Brotherhood, in 2013.

El-Sissi, who led his ouster, was elected the next year.

Authorities have detained thousands of people in the past three years, mostly Islamists but also prominent secular activists. The government has not said how many detainees are being held, but rights groups estimate the number at between 20,000 and 40,000.

Those released Thursday included more than 30 students, five of them ages 18 and 19. The 82 also included 21-year-old news photographer Mohammed Ali Salah Mohammed. A second batch of detainees is expected to be pardoned before the end of the year.

The government maintains that there are no political detainees in Egypt, arguing that everyone in detention is being accorded due process. Rights activists say a large number of detainees are being held, sometimes for as long as two years, without trial or being charged.

Graft probers arrest ex-Rio governor

RIO DE JANEIRO -- A former governor of Rio de Janeiro state who had long been dogged by corruption allegations was arrested at his home Thursday, accused of receiving bribes and laundering money in a graft probe roiling Brazil.

Federal police arrested Sergio Cabral in a morning raid that also snared several others connected to the former governor's 2007-14 administration.

Prosecutors said Cabral received hundreds of thousands of dollars a month from several companies in exchange for help getting building contracts that ranged from projects in slums to the refurbishment of Rio's Maracana Stadium.

In total, Cabral received tens of millions of dollars in a scheme that included laundering money via the writing of fake contracts and buying luxury goods, according to investigators.

Cabral is the latest top politician to be arrested in a kickback scheme connected to the state oil company Petrobras. Prosecutors allege that more than $2 billion in bribes were paid in exchange for building contracts and favorable terms over a decade.

