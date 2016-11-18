Face addiction, report urges U.S.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, released a report Thursday calling for a major cultural shift in the way Americans view drug and alcohol addiction.

The report, "Facing Addiction in America," details the toll addiction takes on the nation -- 78 people die each day from opioid overdoses; 20 million have a substance-abuse disorder -- and explains how brain science offers hope for recovery. While its findings have been reported elsewhere, including by other federal agencies, the report seeks to inspire action and sway public opinion in the style of the 1964 surgeon general's landmark report on smoking.

With President-elect Donald Trump taking office, it's uncertain whether access to addiction treatment will improve or deteriorate. Trump and the Republican-led Congress are pledging to repeal and replace the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which made addiction treatment an essential health benefit.

In an interview Wednesday, Murthy said he hasn't spoken to Trump but looks forward to working with his administration to save lives with expanded access to treatment.

"We have made progress," Murthy said. "How do we keep that progress going? A key part is making sure people have insurance coverage."

In 2015, the report notes, substance-abuse disorders affected 20.8 million people in the United States -- as many as those with diabetes and 1½ times as many as those with cancer. Yet, Murthy said, only 1 in 10 people receives treatment.

A section of the report, on the neurobiology of addiction, describes the pleasure and pain functions of parts of the brain that combine to make overcoming a drug habit so difficult. Drugs and alcohol also disrupt an area of the brain that controls impulse, reducing a person's ability to avoid these substances.

In an adolescent's developing brain, alcohol and drugs can do even more damage. A person who begins drinking before the age of 15 has four times the chance of becoming addicted than someone who starts after 21, Murthy said.

The surgeon general's report addresses several treatment options.

It rebuts abstinence-only philosophies as unscientific, while it supports medications such as buprenorphine and methadone that are used to treat opioid addiction. In contrast, supporters of traditional 12-step programs see medications as substituting one addiction for another.

Medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction can take time.

"One study suggested that individuals who receive [medication-assisted treatment] for fewer than three years are more likely to relapse than those who are in treatment for three or more years," the report states.

The report also notes that staged interventions, like those depicted on TV, may backfire. Surprise confrontations "have not been demonstrated to be an effective way to engage people in treatment," the report says.

The report makes room for Alcoholics Anonymous and other recovery support services, noting they don't require health insurance and are free, but also that they "are not the same as treatment and have only recently been included as part of the health care system."

AA was founded in 1935 because mainstream medicine wasn't treating alcohol disorders. That started a legacy of separating addiction treatment from the rest of medicine.

Alcohol-tax policies get a nod in a section on evidence-based prevention: "Higher alcohol taxes have also been shown to reduce alcohol consumption." Other policies suggested by research include limiting the density of stores selling alcohol, banning Sunday sales and holding bars liable for serving minors.

Regarding marijuana, which has been approved for recreational use in several states, the report suggests learning from alcohol and tobacco policies to find out what works to minimize harm as marijuana becomes legal elsewhere.

Voters in eight states have approved adult use of recreational marijuana and more than two dozen states have medical-marijuana laws.

The report notes that addiction is a chronic illness, not a character flaw or a moral failing. Stigma and shame have kept people from seeking help and weakened public investment, it said.

Information for this article was contributed by Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press and by Lenny Bernstein of The Washington Post.

A Section on 11/18/2016