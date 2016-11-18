Fayetteville football player's lawyer says police arrested wrong person

BENTONVILLE — The attorney for a Fayetteville High School football player says Centerton police mistakenly arrested his client because they may have confused him with another person.

Terrance Rock, 18, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with residential burglary and theft of property, both felonies. He was released from the Benton County Jail the next day on a $10,000 bond.

“It’s not him,” Lance Cox, Rock’s attorney, said Friday. “There’s a 100 percent chance that they arrested the wrong guy. I’ll give up my law license if that doesn’t turn out to be true.”

Cox spoke with a Benton County deputy prosecutor about the issue Friday morning. Bryan Sexton, deputy prosecutor, said Friday afternoon that additional information has been provided to the prosecutor’s office and that information has been passed long to the Centerton Police Department, and the case is actively being investigated.

Centerton police could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Cox was adamant that Rock was innocent.

“Terrance has never stepped a foot in Centerton,” Cox said. “He does not even know the victims.”

Centerton police arrested Rock at the high school Tuesday, Cox said. Police did not interview Rock before they arrested him, Cox said.

Rock, a senior running back, leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 828 yards on 106 carries and six touchdowns heading into tonight’s 7A home playoff game against Conway. He also has 24 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

The arrest came from an incident in September where a Centerton man claimed Rock and two juvenile boys stole items from his home, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man reported stolen speakers, a cellphone charger and two watches, according to the affidavit.

One of the juveniles previously was arrested after he attempted to return the items, according to court documents.

Cox said it is important the issue is resolved quickly.

“(Rock) is getting hammered on social media about the arrest and it is important to clear his name,” Cox said.