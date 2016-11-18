Wildfire burns 400 acres in 2 Arkansas counties

Firefighters have mostly contained a blaze that scorched 400 acres near the border between Franklin and Sebastian counties, Arkansas Forestry Commission spokesman Adriane Barnes said Friday.

Roughly a dozen officials responded Thursday to the scene of the fire, which started near the small towns of Charleston and Cecil a little before 2 p.m., Barnes said.

More than 20 people are at the location as of Friday afternoon, and 80 percent of the blaze has been contained, with some smoke still visible and work still being done inside the fire lines. It would have been more manageable if not for the 20 to 25 mph winds that took over, she added.

“It was out-of-control flames burning hot, moving quickly,” Barnes said.

No injuries have been reported, and the Arkansas Forestry Commission did not issue an evacuation order to the affected communities, she said. Two structures have been damaged, but officials do not know what type of buildings they are.

There were no state wildlife management areas or preserves within the fire lines, Barnes said, though damage was still done to the land.

“This wasn’t a slow-moving, tiny fire. ... It was a wildfire. Whatever it burns, it burned it well,” she said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze, and officials are mapping all corners of the burn site with GPS.

The fire will be fully contained by the end of the day, but sunny or windy conditions over the weekend could easily create a rekindling, Barnes said, adding that there are "still a lot of moving parts."