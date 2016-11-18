Gorilla-death probe found loose barrier

CINCINNATI — A barrier separating Cincinnati Zoo visitors from a gorilla exhibit didn’t comply with standards when a 3-year-old boy managed to slip inside, resulting in the shooting death of an endangered gorilla named Harambe, federal inspectors concluded.

The U.S. Agriculture Department inspection report, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, also stated that the zoo’s dangerous-animal response team followed procedures properly after visitors called 911 on May 28 to report a child in the gorilla enclosure. A team member concluded the child was in “life-threatening danger.”

The death of the 17-year-old male western lowland gorilla led to mourning around the globe and a storm of criticism and unending social media attention.

The zoo quickly made the barrier taller and added nylon mesh and surveillance cameras. The zoo said there had been no previous problems in the Gorilla World exhibit’s 38-year history and its barriers were always found compliant in earlier federal inspections, including in April.

The federal investigation is continuing and could lead to fines or other disciplinary action.

The department’s animal-welfare arm confirmed that the zoo’s barrier system had been considered to be in compliance during earlier inspections.

Zoo Director Thane Maynard said it will continue to work with authorities to ensure its exhibits meet or exceed standards.

“We remain committed to visitor and animal safety,” Maynard said.

The USDA inspectors said in a report dated June 6 that there had been “some slack” in wire cables in the barrier that could have been “manipulated to an eight-inch gap.” Beyond the barrier were bushes and other landscaping that was 18 to 24 inches tall, followed by a 15-foot drop-off into a moat.

The boy, who had slipped away from his mother, recovered without major injury. Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters concluded after an investigation that no charges were warranted.

Animal-welfare activists and gorilla fans expressed anger at Harambe’s death, and it became the subject of countless memes and popular-culture references. The zoo recently reactivated its Twitter account after suspending it because of hacking by critics.