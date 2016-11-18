• Elaine Stiehl, 78, was getting ready for a nap, said Coweta County, Ga., sheriff's deputies, when she heard an odd noise, decided to load a pistol and then confronted two men inside her home who ran outside and drove off only to be arrested a short time later with a third person, resulting in all three being held on burglary counts.

• Shemoy Williams, 31, of Taunton, Mass., who set a fire on his ex-girlfriend's back porch and poured Cheetos out of a bag onto the blaze to help accelerate it, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after being convicted of malicious destruction of property, prosecutors said.

• Joseph Handrik and his wife, Charlene, both of Howell, N.J., avoided a potential $1 million fine by pleading guilty to animal cruelty and agreeing to pay $25,000 in fines and penalties in regard to 276 dogs found in their bi-level home.

• Artur Samarin, a 24-year-old Ukrainian man who faked his name and age to attend a Pennsylvania high school, will spend two months in prison after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges and now faces deportation.

• Camille Brennan, 31, a former high school teacher from Mandeville, La., pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of marijuana to a student and two counts of obstruction of justice for giving marijuana-laced brownies to two students, prosecutors said.

• Luke Lansberry, a school superintendent in Dubois, Pa., defended his cafeteria staff after a picture of an overcooked hamburger served to a student appeared on the town's regional Facebook page, saying the student should have just returned it for a new one.

• Philip Russell, 56, an American, was sentenced to life by an Indonesian court after being found guilty of drug smuggling after a raid on a workshop turned up 214 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside Chinese-made generators, officials said.

• Edie House, spokesman for Baltimore public schools, said a white science teacher has been fired after video appeared on social media showing the teacher using a racial slur while berating a class of mostly black students, asking whether they want to get an education or end up broke.

• Frank Iannazzo-Simmons, a petty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, said mariners on boats of all sizes, from ferries to cargo vessels, are being told to watch for and avoid contact with a whale that's been spotted near Liberty Island in New York Harbor.

A Section on 11/18/2016