Kanye West says if he'd voted, would've picked Trump
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kanye West says he didn't vote in the presidential election, but if he had, he would have voted for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
Fan video shows West making the comments on stage at a concert in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday night. The announcement was mostly met with boos from the crowd. West told fans that "sometimes you might have to not get your way in order to really understand what to do in the future to be able to get your way."
West has a long history of being politically outspoken.
In 2005, he famously slammed then-President George W. Bush, saying the Republican didn't "care about black people."
West has already announced his plan to run for president in 2020.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
franktx1 says... November 18, 2016 at 12:29 p.m.
"If he had voted". What a moron.
KCSAP says... November 18, 2016 at 12:51 p.m.
20/20 hind site, and he wants to be president. Moron is right!
EllC says... November 18, 2016 at 1:07 p.m.
And why is anything that this man says be considered news?
