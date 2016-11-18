Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 18, 2016, 1:33 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Kanye West says if he'd voted, would've picked Trump

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.

kanye-west-accepts-the-video-vanguard-award-during-the-mtv-video-music-awards-in-the-microsoft-theater-at-los-angeles-on-sunday

PHOTO BY INVISION/AP / MATT SAYLES

Kanye West accepts the video vanguard award during the MTV Video Music Awards in the Microsoft Theater at Los Angeles on Sunday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kanye West says he didn't vote in the presidential election, but if he had, he would have voted for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

Fan video shows West making the comments on stage at a concert in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday night. The announcement was mostly met with boos from the crowd. West told fans that "sometimes you might have to not get your way in order to really understand what to do in the future to be able to get your way."

West has a long history of being politically outspoken.

In 2005, he famously slammed then-President George W. Bush, saying the Republican didn't "care about black people."

West has already announced his plan to run for president in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Kanye West says if he'd voted, would've picked Trump

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

franktx1 says... November 18, 2016 at 12:29 p.m.

"If he had voted". What a moron.

( | suggest removal )

KCSAP says... November 18, 2016 at 12:51 p.m.

20/20 hind site, and he wants to be president. Moron is right!

( | suggest removal )

EllC says... November 18, 2016 at 1:07 p.m.

And why is anything that this man says be considered news?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online