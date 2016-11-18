Little Rock police say shop owner intended target in fatal shooting

The Little Rock Police Department said Thursday that the intended victim of Tuesday's fatal shooting at a downtown detail shop is believed to have been the business's owner.

Police spokesman Richard Hilgeman told Arkansas Online that authorities have not yet determined a motive for the city's 33rd homicide.

In a statement, the agency also released photos of a vehicle believed to be linked to the shooting at Hines Detail, 815 E. Capitol Ave., that left Harvel "Todd" Sieber, 47, of North Little Rock dead.

The photos show a light-colored car parked down the street from the shop before the shooting that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. That car was later seen traveling in front of the property.

Sieber was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died of a gunshot wound in his abdomen, police said.

The shop's owner, 75-year-old Mitchell Hines of Little Rock, was also shot and injured, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Authorities have described the shooter as a black woman between 25 and 35 years old who was last seen leaving the scene in a four-door maroon vehicle.

Specific information regarding the make and model of either vehicle was not available.

Metro on 11/18/2016