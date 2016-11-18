Man refuses to provide details after found bloodied in Little Rock, police say

A 38-year-old man refused to provide details after he was found unconscious and bleeding from his mouth Thursday in Little Rock, according to police.

Authorities responded to a call from an unidentified caller around 2:57 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Jefferson Street in reference to a person down, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Before officers arrived, dispatch advised that the victim, Traverse Brown of Little Rock, had gotten up, walked away and told them to disregard the call.

Police said they responded about 30 minutes after the initial call but were unable to locate the victim.

At about 4:23 p.m., an officer found Brown at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. He had been taken there by a 49-year-old Little Rock man who came to his aid, providing a towel and ice, authorities said.

Brown provided little information to a responding officer at the hospital, only saying that the shooting occurred on Maryland Avenue and Jefferson Street.

"He did not know who done it but he was going to handle it," a responding officer wrote.

The report stated that the right side of Brown's face and both sides of his mouth were swollen. He was also bleeding from his left ear, according to police.

It was not immediately clear how Brown was injured. The report noted that a doctor could not find entry or exit points consistent with a shooting.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.