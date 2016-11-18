Illinois gas blast fatal to utility worker

CANTON, Ill. -- Authorities on Thursday were investigating the cause of a gas explosion that rocked downtown homes and businesses, shattering glass and cracking interior walls in buildings, as well as killing one person and injuring several others.

The Wednesday evening blast in Canton, which is 150 miles southwest of Chicago, happened while utility workers were trying to fix a gas leak that a contractor apparently caused while installing a fiber-optic wire, officials said.

"The impact of this blast was tremendous and that caused some serious, serious damage," Police Chief Rick Nichols said Thursday. More than 50 buildings were damaged, including three that were condemned.

The utility Ameren Illinois said its crew had turned off the gas and was beginning to make repairs when the explosion happened. Nichols said investigators are still trying to determine what ignited the blast.

The explosion killed one of the Ameren workers, whom Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines identified as 38-year-old Arturo Silva Jr. of Mapleton. Three other Ameren workers and several other people were injured. Officials said the other injuries were not life-threatening.

Among buildings damaged by the blast was a historic 19th-century opera house that now houses offices; it was among three buildings condemned because they are beyond repair, Nichols said. The police chief said officials hope to shrink the closed area to one block around the blast, but that can be done only when it has been deemed safe.

Family loses suit in 2011 police killing

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A federal jury Thursday rejected a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of a mentally ill black man who accidentally set off his medical alert device and then was shot by a white police officer who showed up at his suburban New York home.

The jury decided White Plains officer Anthony Carelli was right to shoot Kenneth Chamberlain Sr. during a 2011 standoff.

Chamberlain's son blasted the verdict, saying the "judge gave the city of White Plains the license to kill with impunity."

The family said the shooting was racially motivated. The lawsuit went forward after a grand jury declined to indict the officer.

Carelli testified he "had no other option" but to shoot Chamberlain because he believed Chamberlain was about to harm a police sergeant.

$36M awarded in Bobbi Brown's death

ATLANTA -- A judge in Atlanta on Thursday ordered Bobbi Kristina Brown's domestic partner, Nick Gordon, to pay $36.25 million in a wrongful-death case, her estate's lawyers said.

Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found facedown and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta townhome in January 2015. Gordon, who also lived there, and a friend were listed on the police report as being in the home when investigators arrived.

The wrongful-death suit said other people were there when Bobbi Kristina Brown was found. She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care at age 22 on July 26, 2015. Her death was similar to the way her mother died and drew worldwide headlines and the frenzied attention of the tabloids.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford ruled in September that Gordon repeatedly failed to meet court deadlines in the civil suit. His order said that means the conservator of her estate wins by default.

The young woman's family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving Brown a "toxic cocktail" before putting her facedown in the water. Gordon has not been charged with a crime.

Gordon wasn't in court Thursday and did not have an attorney in the civil case, but his criminal-defense attorneys, Joe Habachy and Jose Baez, had said in August 2015 that the allegations were baseless.

8th Georgia execution tops Texas for '16

ATLANTA -- Georgia carried out its eighth execution of 2016 Wednesday, putting to death a man who told a psychiatrist he didn't really want to die but also didn't want to continue living in prison.

Warden Eric Sellers told witnesses Steven Frederick Spears' time of death was 7:30 p.m. after an injection of the barbiturate pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson. Spears, 54, was convicted in the August 2001 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Sherri Holland, at her home in Dahlonega, about 65 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Spears did not make a final statement and declined to have a prayer read. Within minutes of the lethal drug beginning to flow, he took several deep breaths and swallowed a few times before becoming still.

With Spears' death, Georgia has executed more people this year than any other state, including Texas, which has executed seven. Nationwide, 18 people have been executed this year.

Eight is the most executions Georgia has carried out in a calendar year since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. The state executed five inmates last year and five in 1987.

