Arkansas mom, girl still missing; 'call us,' sister implores

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A woman on Thursday made a plea to her sister, who has been missing almost a week.

The Siloam Springs Police Department continued Thursday to lead searchers, including the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, in the hunt for Carol Davidson, 35, and her 18-month-old daughter Rosemarry. They have been missing since Saturday.

"Carol, if you can see this or hear this, please call us," Terri Russo said at a news conference. "Rest assured, we will not stop until we find you. We won't give up on you or Rosemarry."

Siloam Springs Police Chief Jim Wilmeth said the investigation expanded to include national agencies like the FBI because the disappearance was out of character for Davidson and it involved a child.

The mother and daughter were last seen at Green Tree RV Park in Siloam Springs between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday. They had stayed in the same trailer for a week and a half at Natural Falls State Park just across the state line in Oklahoma before Veterans Day, which was Nov. 11.

"We talk to Carol on a daily basis, and we see Rosemarry every single day," Russo said in a statement. "More than anything, we want to bring baby Rosemarry and Carol home safe."

Authorities received a tip from a hunter Tuesday that led to the discovery of Davidson's 1999 Dodge Caravan in the area of Lookout Tower Road, Wilmeth said earlier. The area is rugged with dirt roads that are more highly traveled during hunting season, according to a city news release.

Authorities believe that the two may have been in the area during the early hours of Sunday. The van contained personal items, including a diaper bag, a baby bottle and clothing for Davidson and Rosemarry. A box of keepsakes, including birth certificates, family heirlooms, clothes and pictures, also was found in the van.

"We are asking residents or businesses that might have home surveillance or business surveillance along the Highway 412 corridor and near Lookout Tower Road to review any camera footage and provide anything that might be helpful to this investigation, no matter how small it may be," said Holland Hayden, communication manager for Siloam Springs. "We are concerned, obviously, that the baby does not have everything she needs for the next few days since she has been missing for five days. There are a number of effects that were found in the van. She may be in need of medication, food, clothes and diapers."

Rosemarry was reported to have a fever near the time of the disappearance, Hayden said.

Police issued a "be on the lookout" alert for Davidson on Monday and a missing-persons notice was filed Tuesday.

Authorities are contacting hunters in the area, whose game cameras may provide useful footage.

Authorities continue to ask anyone who runs across the search parties to stay out of the area. Bystanders could distract the police dogs, Wilmeth said.

"If you have seen this woman or child, the best thing you can do is let us know," Wilmeth said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Morgan Nick Foundation joined the search Thursday.

