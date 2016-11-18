Mumps case confirmed in student at 2nd Arkansas college

Another cases of mumps has been confirmed in an Arkansas college student, this time at Henderson State University, according to the state Department of Health.

Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said Friday that the viral infection was found in one of the university’s students in Arkadelphia.

It was not immediately clear if the student was living on campus or nearby. Details regarding how the student contracted mumps were also not released.

Earlier this week, the Health Department said it had confirmed two mumps cases in University of Central Arkansas students living off-campus.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,450 cases of the infection had been confirmed statewide, with the highest concentration in Washington, Benton and Madison counties in the state’s northwest.

Mirivel said that in central Arkansas, fewer than five cases have been confirmed in Pulaski County.

Six cases have been identified in Faulkner County, including the two UCA students.