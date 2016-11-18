• Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday at the White House. Scully retired last month after spending his entire 67-year career in the booth for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He turns 89 on Nov. 27. Scully expressed momentary disbelief, according to ESPN. "Oh, my gosh, no," he said when Josh Earnest, the White House press secretary, called him with the news. "Are you sure? I'm just an old baseball announcer." President Barack Obama on Wednesday announced the 21 people who will receive the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom, a list that includes cultural, athletic and philanthropic luminaries such as Scully, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Hanks, and Bill and Melinda Gates. It is the last time Obama will award the nation's highest civilian honor. The award, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, is the nation's highest civilian honor given to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the U.S., to world peace or to cultural or other major public/private endeavors. Other recipients of the 2016 medals include Robert De Niro, architect Frank Gehry, Diana Ross, Michael Jordan, Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels, Bruce Springsteen and Cicely Tyson. Obama said in a statement that the Medal of Freedom was "a tribute to the idea that all of us, no matter where we come from, have the opportunity to change this country for the better."

• After 11 seasons filled with beards, camo and controversy, the cast of A&E's popular reality television show Duck Dynasty announced Wednesday during its season premiere that this one would be its last. "We've got an unbelievable announcement for y'all," Uncle Si Robertson says enthusiastically to the camera. One of the Robertson brothers, Jase, then says, "After five years, we've decided as a family for this to be the final chapter of the Duck Dynasty series." The family, all 21 of them, lets out a resounding "Yay." Duck Dynasty, one of reality TV's biggest hits, revolves around a successful Louisiana duck call-making family, the Robertsons. In 2013, Duck Dynasty ran into controversy. Phil Robertson, the family patriarch, was suspended by A&E after GQ magazine quoted him declaring that gays are sinners and black Americans were happy under Jim Crow laws.

