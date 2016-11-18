Home /
Police: 16-month-old survives attempted hanging at day care
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:57 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a woman tried to hang a 16-month-old boy at a Minneapolis day care then threatened to jump from a freeway overpass.
Assistant Police Chief Kris Arneson said a parent arriving at the day care Friday rescued the boy and that he is "doing fine."
Arneson said the woman fled in a van, ran over a pedestrian and struck a bicyclist. Arneson said the pedestrian and bicyclist will survive.
The woman later went to the Park Avenue overpass above Interstate 94 and threatened to jump, but police and passers-by stopped her. Authorities have not released the woman's name, but Arneson said the operator of the day care is the suspect.
The Star Tribune reported that police don't know a motive.
BEARTRAP919 says... November 18, 2016 at 4:24 p.m.
Man those little Kids will drive you insane sometimes. And still all these folks are still against Abortion, Pass a Rule that everyone that is against Abortion has to Adopt a Baby and keep it until it is Grown, A wonderful world will come from this, or a good understanding about life anyway
