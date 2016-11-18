Police: Ex-pharmacy technician stole pills from Little Rock hospital

Police say a former pharmacist technician at a Little Rock hospital entered a code-locked room on the property Wednesday and stole pain medication.

A security guard at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock told authorities that he was locking a door on the third floor of the hospital when an employee alerted him to Josiah Clowers, 26, of Bryant leaving a secured room around 6 a.m.

After seeing the guard, Clowers ran down a stairway, initiating a chase that ended shortly after with the protective agent grabbing Clowers, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Clowers resisted before he was handcuffed and patted down, the guard told authorities.

In his right pants pocket, authorities found two packets containing fentanyl, a medication used to treat severe pain, the report notes.

Clowers' booking photo shows him in light blue scrubs, a white V-neck T-shirt and a navy hooded jacket.

The guard told police that he was previously advised that Clowers was not welcome at the hospital.

Records show Clowers remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday afternoon on charges of commercial burglary and criminal attempt.