Friday, November 18, 2016, 7:26 a.m.
Police: Little Rock woman robbed at gunpoint while getting into car

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

A Little Rock woman says she was robbed at gunpoint while getting into her car Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The 31-year-old told officers she was getting in her vehicle outside her home in the 10th block of Don Drive around 6:30 a.m. when a male assailant dressed in all black pulled up in a red four-door sedan.

The robber got out of his car, displayed a silver handgun and stole her wallet before jumping back in the vehicle and driving away, she told police.

She described the assailant as a black male who stands around 6 feet tall, according to a police report.

Officers said they searched the area for the robber and the vehicle but did not find either.

NutButter says... November 17, 2016 at 4:18 p.m.

I have heard that a disproportionate number of black men are in prison. Go figure.

Pearl1975 says... November 17, 2016 at 5:01 p.m.

Where's the BLM? No where to be found..

Packman says... November 17, 2016 at 5:25 p.m.

Hey NutButter - I have headed a dispropportionate number of white men receive citations for duck hunting. Go figure.

haphog says... November 17, 2016 at 7:16 p.m.

Damned N words.

TravisBickle says... November 17, 2016 at 8:32 p.m.

That's across the Interstate from I-30 speedway so you know it's a good area!

HM2 says... November 17, 2016 at 8:43 p.m.

they're colored people, Just ask the NAACP.

