Friday, November 18, 2016, 1:24 p.m.
Police: Woman offered to sell sex for $60 and some nachos

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police in Ohio are accusing a woman of selling sex for $60 and some nachos.

Officers near Youngstown say they arrested 36-year-old Crystal Hotlosz during an undercover operation Monday.

Beaver Township police say an officer texted the woman after seeing an online advertisement for sex services.

Officers say she first wanted $50 and some nachos and later upped her price to $60.

Police say that when the undercover officer later met the woman in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant, she asked if he had the extra money and her nachos.

WKBN-TV in Youngstown reported that Hotlosz has been charged with solicitation and possession of criminal tools.

caspertherat says... November 18, 2016 at 1:22 p.m.

You can't make this stuff up. Crazy just has it's own way of coming out.

