Police: Woman offered to sell sex for $60 and some nachos
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police in Ohio are accusing a woman of selling sex for $60 and some nachos.
Officers near Youngstown say they arrested 36-year-old Crystal Hotlosz during an undercover operation Monday.
Beaver Township police say an officer texted the woman after seeing an online advertisement for sex services.
Officers say she first wanted $50 and some nachos and later upped her price to $60.
Police say that when the undercover officer later met the woman in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant, she asked if he had the extra money and her nachos.
WKBN-TV in Youngstown reported that Hotlosz has been charged with solicitation and possession of criminal tools.
caspertherat says... November 18, 2016 at 1:22 p.m.
You can't make this stuff up. Crazy just has it's own way of coming out.
