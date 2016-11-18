Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 18, 2016, 4:25 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

President-elect settles Trump University lawsuits for $25 million

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:53 p.m.

file-in-this-nov-4-2016-file-photo-republican-presidential-candidate-donald-trump-speaks-during-a-campaign-rally-in-hershey-pa-trump-is-scheduled-to-go-on-trial-this-month-in-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-him-and-his-now-defunct-trump-university-potentially-taking-the-witness-stand-weeks-before-his-inauguration-as-president-of-the-united-states-us-district-judge-gonzalo-curiel-the-indiana-born-jurist-who-was-accused-of-bias-by-trump-during-the-campaign-for-his-mexican-heritage-will-hold-a-hearing-thursday-nov-10-2016-on-jury-instructions-and-what-evidence-to-allow-at-trial-ap-photo-evan-vucci-file

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Hershey, Pa. Trump is scheduled to go on trial this month in a class-action lawsuit against him and his now-defunct Trump University, potentially taking the witness stand weeks before his inauguration as president of the United States. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, the Indiana-born jurist who was accused of bias by Trump during the campaign for his Mexican heritage, will hold a hearing Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, on jury instructions and what evidence to allow at trial. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

New York's attorney general says President-elect Donald Trump has agreed to a $25 million settlement to resolve three lawsuits over Trump University, his former school for real estate investors.

The deal announced Friday by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman would settle two class-action lawsuits in California and a civil suit filed by Schneiderman.

The suits had alleged that Trump University failed to deliver the quality real estate investing education it promised.

Schneiderman said the $25 million to be paid by Trump or one of his business entities includes restitution for students and $1 million in penalties to the state.

The deal doesn't require Trump to acknowledge wrongdoing.

Messages left with Trump's attorneys weren't immediately returned. Trump has strongly denied the allegations and said during the campaign that he wouldn't settle.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: President-elect settles Trump University lawsuits for $25 million

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

mrcharles says... November 18, 2016 at 4:22 p.m.

This is really not a settlement. he said he would never settle. Therefore it must be his lawyers maneuvers to save legal fees for Trump. Beside why let a few bucks get in the way ruining [ meant running] the USA, the soon to be Greatest Country again.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online