President-elect settles Trump University lawsuits for $25 million

New York's attorney general says President-elect Donald Trump has agreed to a $25 million settlement to resolve three lawsuits over Trump University, his former school for real estate investors.

The deal announced Friday by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman would settle two class-action lawsuits in California and a civil suit filed by Schneiderman.

The suits had alleged that Trump University failed to deliver the quality real estate investing education it promised.

Schneiderman said the $25 million to be paid by Trump or one of his business entities includes restitution for students and $1 million in penalties to the state.

The deal doesn't require Trump to acknowledge wrongdoing.

Messages left with Trump's attorneys weren't immediately returned. Trump has strongly denied the allegations and said during the campaign that he wouldn't settle.

