Friday, November 18, 2016, 4:26 p.m.
Professor who tweeted about white gun deaths placed on leave, university says

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:12 p.m.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A Rutgers University professor who was accused of threatening to kill white people and was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation is no longer teaching there.

NJ.com reported that a spokesman for the New Jersey university said Friday that Kevin Allred has been placed on administrative leave.

Allred is white and teaches women's and gender studies classes and a popular course called Politicizing Beyonce.

He said the comments he made in class and on Twitter were rhetorical political statements. He tweeted about whether conservatives would care as much about gun rights if guns were used to kill more white people.

University police responded to a complaint from a student and contacted police in New York, where Allred lives.

Allred was taken to the hospital Tuesday and was released that evening. He hasn't responded to messages seeking comment.

You must login to make comments.

