Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Thursday: Highly recruited Alston Orji recaps Arkansas visit
This article was published November 18, 2016 at 10:29 p.m.
One of the nation's top junior prospects, linebacker Alston Orji recapped his visit to Arkansas for the Florida game on Recruiting Thursday.
Orji, 6-2, 220 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Rockwall, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, TCU and others. His parents and brother, Anfernee, a sophomore linebacker for Rockwall, accompanied him on the trip to Fayetteville.
ESPN rates him as the No. 8 outside linebacker and the No. 207 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.
