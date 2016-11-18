Recruiting Thursday: Highly recruited Alston Orji recaps Arkansas visit

One of the nation's top junior prospects, linebacker Alston Orji recapped his visit to Arkansas for the Florida game on Recruiting Thursday.

Orji, 6-2, 220 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Rockwall, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, TCU and others. His parents and brother, Anfernee, a sophomore linebacker for Rockwall, accompanied him on the trip to Fayetteville.

ESPN rates him as the No. 8 outside linebacker and the No. 207 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.