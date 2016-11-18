Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, November 19, 2016, 1:32 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: Highly recruited Alston Orji recaps Arkansas visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published November 18, 2016 at 10:29 p.m.

Junior linebacker Alston Orji.

Junior linebacker Alston Orji.

One of the nation's top junior prospects, linebacker Alston Orji recapped his visit to Arkansas for the Florida game on Recruiting Thursday.

Orji, 6-2, 220 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Rockwall, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, TCU and others. His parents and brother, Anfernee, a sophomore linebacker for Rockwall, accompanied him on the trip to Fayetteville.

ESPN rates him as the No. 8 outside linebacker and the No. 207 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Recruiting Thursday: Highly recruited Alston Orji recaps Arkansas visit

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online