Style: New pest plaguing crape myrtles

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service last year began urging homeowners to keep an eye out for a new pest. The crape myrtle bark scale was beginning to attack trees in Pulaski County and a few southern counties, writes Janet B. Carson in Style.

Fast-forward to the summer of 2016, and we have confirmed reports in many Arkansas counties, including Garland, Miller, Clay, Saline (Benton), Sebastian (Fort Smith), Crittenden (Marion and West Memphis) and Greene (Paragould).

Cooperative Extension Service agencies are working together to keep an accurate record of where crape myrtle bark scale is across the South. See Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to see where it has spread and learn how to report cases in your county.