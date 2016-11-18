Official: No immediate danger after 'threatening letter' sent to state Capitol office

Numerous safety and law-enforcement agencies descended on the Arkansas Capitol Friday afternoon after a “threatening letter” was sent to one of its offices.

Chris Powell, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, said Capitol police decided to call in additional authorities after examining the letter sometime around 3 p.m. There was no immediate threat to Capitol personnel, and the building wasn’t evacuated, he said.

Pulaski County authorities, Little Rock police, state police, the FBI, and the Little Rock Fire Department, which brought its hazmat team, arrived at the Capitol. They were called out of an “abundance of caution,” Powell said.

Powell wouldn’t disclose what made the letter threatening or where it was sent in the building.

As of 4:40 p.m., Powell said he believed authorities were wrapping up their on-site operations.