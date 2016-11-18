Wal-Mart profit down 8.2%

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. reported same-store sales growth in the U.S. for the ninth-consecutive quarter, but net income fell 8.2 percent as ongoing investments in e-commerce and store improvements continued to weigh on the company's profits.

The Bentonville-based retailer reported third-quarter net income of $3 billion, or 98 cents a share, compared with $3.3 billion, or $1.03 per share, from the same three-month period a year ago. Wal-Mart's revenue increased 0.7 percent to $118.2 billion but missed analyst expectations of $118.7 billion.

It resulted in what one retail analyst described as a "mixed bag" for the retailer, while Wal-Mart's stock fell more than 3 percent during the day. Shares closed trading at $69.19, down $2.20.

Still, Wal-Mart executives said they were pleased with the performance and believe the company remains on course as it heads into the important holiday season.

"We're executing well in our stores and making strategic investments in e-commerce to accelerate growth," Wal-Mart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said during a prerecorded call with investors. "We're gaining traction and moving faster to better serve our customers every day."

Wal-Mart has invested billions in efforts to improve its e-commerce offerings and make its 4,600 U.S. stores more appealing to shoppers. On Thursday, McMillon and other executives highlighted several metrics they believe are signs its strategy is paying off despite the continued drag on profits.

Same-store sales -- or sales from stores that have been opened for at least a year -- in U.S. stores increased 1.2 percent for the quarter, which represented the ninth consecutive positive quarter. Traffic in those stores climbed 0.7 percent, which was the eighth straight positive quarter.

In addition, Wal-Mart said its global e-commerce sales increased 20.6 percent to continue an acceleration that began with an 11.8 percent increase in the second quarter. New acquisition Jet.com was included in the e-commerce results for about half of the quarter, which added six weeks of sales.

"I think that given the pressures that the entire retail industry is facing and the significant investments Wal-Mart has been making in terms of wage increases for management as well as associates and their investments in IT and the acquisition of Jet, it seems like it was a generally strong quarter," said Ken Perkins, president of research firm Retail Metrics LLC.

During the third quarter, Wal-Mart expanded its online grocery pickup service which now reaches more than 100 U.S. markets. McMillon also said the retailer added more than 8 million products to its online marketplace over the past three months.

In addition to the $3.3 billion acquisition of Jet.com, Wal-Mart announced plans to increase its stake in JD.com, one of China's largest e-commerce sites.

Wal-Mart also told investors last month it planned to slow its new store openings and would invest more money into further improving its online offerings, technology and store remodels.

"Short-term investors may not like it," Perkins said. "But I think for the long term growth of the business these are absolutely essential investments and ones that other retailers have been forgoing to some extent."

Brian Yarbrough, a retail analyst for Edward Jones, agreed that the e-commerce growth during the quarter was important to see because of those hefty investments. But he pointed to the deceleration in same-store and traffic growth as a concern.

During the second quarter, the company reported a 1.6 percent increase in same-store sales and 1.2 percent increase in traffic. It's no easy feat in a retail landscape where online sales continue to grab more and more of the market share. Still, Yarbrough believes Wal-Mart must find ways to drive same-stores sales growth of 2.5 to 3 percent in U.S stores to offset the store and e-commerce spending.

Wal-Mart's U.S. stores still account for more than 60 percent of the retailer's overall business.

"Give them credit," Yarbrough said of McMillon and U.S. CEO Greg Foran. "They've gotten back to retail 101. They've cleaned up the stores. [Items in stock] are in better shape. That drove a lot of traffic back, but now the hard work begins. How do you keep driving additional traffic now that all the low-hanging fruit is gone? I think it only becomes more difficult from here."

Overall, Wal-Mart reported $74.6 billion in net sales in U.S. stores during the quarter, a 2.5 percent increase from a year ago. The domestic segment reported solid sales in general merchandise and health and wellness, but revenue was affected by declining food prices.

During a conference call with reporters, Foran said he remained pleased with the "underlying momentum" in the U.S business. Foran said he hadn't seen any big changes in shopping habits because of the presidential election and didn't expect that to change for the fourth quarter.

The company projects same-store sales in the U.S. to grow between 1 percent and 1.5 percent.

"Business as usual would be my summation," Foran said.

Internationally, Wal-Mart's net sales declined 4.8 percent to $28.4 billion during the third quarter largely because of the strength of the U.S. dollar. On a constant currency basis, international sales rose 2.4 percent during the quarter which McMillon described as a "solid performance."

Ten of the retailer's 11 overseas markets recorded positive same-store sales led by Brazil (8.1 percent growth) and Mexico (7 percent growth). United Kingdom operations remain challenging with same-store sales falling 5.8 percent.

Sam's Club, the company's warehouse division, reported $13.2 billion in net sales, a 1.8 percent increase from a year ago. Same-store sales also increased 1.4 percent.

"They've been making investments to improve their merchandise and selections as well as the stores themselves," Perkins said. "I think that's starting to show up and move in the right direction."

Brett Biggs, Wal-Mart's chief financial officer, said the company would continue to "move with speed to drive long-term value" for shareholders. The retailer paid about $1.5 billion in dividends and repurchased 19.6 million shares of stock for approximately $1.4 billion in the quarter.

Wal-Mart also raised the bottom end of its full-year earnings forecast, which now falls between $4.20 to $4.35 per share. The previous low end for full-year earnings was $4.15.

"We continue to execute our plan and are making good progress delivering a better experience for our customers," Biggs said in a prerecorded call with investors. "We're pleased with the underlying momentum in the business and feel good about our plans for the fourth quarter."

