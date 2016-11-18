1 of 'West Memphis Three' credits Arkansas Buddhist leader for bringing 'light' to death row

Damien Echols — one of the "West Memphis Three" who were tried and convicted in the 1993 murders of three boys then released under a seldom-used plea agreement in 2011 — credited Arkansas Buddhist leader Anna Cox for bringing "light" to his dark days on death row.

“Anna was part of the most formative years of my life," Echols wrote in an email. "When people ask me where I'm from, I'm always at a loss. I was born in Arkansas but didn't really grow up there — I grew up in prison. I was shaped by an environment of darkness and pain and destruction. And perhaps I would be a product of the hatred I was showered with, if not for the brilliant light that is Anna Cox."

Words of appreciation from Echols as well as his wife, Lorri Davis, were read at a retirement celebration for Cox held Thursday at Trios Restaurant in Little Rock.

Cox also received a letter of commendation from Gov. Asa Hutchinson for her work as the founder of Compassion Works for All, the state's only Buddhist prison outreach organization.

"I want to personally thank you for your lifelong commitment to encouraging and uplifting others," Hutchinson wrote. "You have made each person you have come in contact with feel loved and significant, which has changed countless lives. Through the Compassion Works for All organization you created, people in prisons have been able to become stronger psychologically and emotionally, brightening their futures and opening new doors."

Echols called Cox an angel not only to him but to every man in "that dark realm, whether they were Christian, Muslim, Jew, or Buddhist. All loved Anna. She was an ambassador from the world of light."

Echols was sentenced to death in the 1993 murders of three boys in West Memphis. Jessie Miskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin were sentenced to life in prison. Echols spent a little over 18 years on death row before all three men were released in 2011 after accepting a rare Alford Plea.

“Anna not only taught me practices that would prepare me for death, whether it came at the hands of the state or as a very old man — but she also taught me how to fight back against the darkness with more than fist and rage," Echols said. "She showed us that you can defeat darkness with a smile and softness.”

Davis said that Cox is everything she aspires to and said she looked to her numerous times when she felt she couldn't go on during Echols' imprisonment.

"When I think of Anna, my mind moves from one form of love to another," Davis wrote. "There is the obvious gentleness that gives one an immediate sense of ease whenever you're fortunate enough to be in her presence; but what always startles and inspires me is her unwavering conviction that everyone deserves love. At the root of that steadfastness was her love of those who are oppressed; but it didn't stop there — she also loves the oppressors."

Echols said he used to watch prison guards "do everything they could to discourage her from coming in."

"She stood her ground smiling and being gentle to those who would have stirred the wrath of a less enlightened soul," Echols said. "Thank you Anna. The ripples you set into motion will radiate out forever. You are loved. You are appreciated. And you will forever be known as the closest thing to a living Buddha we ever saw within those walls.”