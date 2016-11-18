Home /
Woman kills friend who made surprise visit to her home, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:59 p.m.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey woman shot and killed a friend who showed up at her house for a surprise visit.
Authorities say the woman told them she was talking on the phone to 50-year-old Kelvin Watford, who said he was returning from a trip and wasn't nearby. The woman said she heard a dog barking and noises outside her Hamilton Township home late Thursday.
The woman told authorities she got her gun when she heard someone in her home and, while still on the phone, opened her bedroom door, saw a shadow and fired.
Watford, of Willingboro, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
The woman called police at around 11:20 p.m. Her name hasn't been released.
No charges have been filed, and the investigation continues.
LR1955 says... November 18, 2016 at 3:27 p.m.
Mmore like a surprise break-in. Obviously not a cute idea.
