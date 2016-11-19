British girl wins case, is frozen

LONDON -- The teenage girl's instructions were direct: She didn't want to be buried, but to be frozen -- with the hope that she can continue her life in the future, when cancer is cured.

"I want to live and live longer, and I think that in the future they may find a cure for my cancer and wake me up," the 14-year-old wrote to a British judge before her recent death.

She said "being cryopreserved gives me a chance to be cured and woken up -- even in hundreds of years' time."

Her plaintive words convinced High Court Judge Peter Jackson to grant her final wishes in what he called the first case of its kind in England -- and possibly the world.

The judge said the girl had chosen the most basic preservation option at a cost of about $46,000.

The girl's divorced parents disagreed about the procedure, with the mother favoring it and the father initially saying no, though he softened his stance as his daughter's death neared.

The girl, who along with her parents can't be named for legal reasons, asked the court to designate that only her mother could dispose of her remains so that she could be cryogenically preserved, an unproven technique that some people believe may allow frozen bodies to be brought back to life in the future.

The girl's lawyer, Zoe Fleetwood, said her client learned of the favorable ruling on Oct. 6, just 11 days before she died.

"It brought her great comfort," Fleetwood said. "She saw this as a chance to be brought back at some stage in the future, but she knew it was speculative."

The lawyer said the girl was so pleased she wanted to meet the judge who had made the decision.

"She met him the next day, the 7th of October, and she referred to him as Mr. Hero Peter Jackson."

The cryopreservation concept is regarded with skepticism by many in the medical community because it has not yet been proven to be effective.

Barry Fuller, a specialist in low-temperature medicine at University College London, said the technology of preserving cells at ultra-low temperatures is promising but cannot yet be applied to large structures like a human kidney.

"At the moment we have no objective evidence that a whole human body can survive cryopreservation with cells which will function after rearming," he said, referring to the process of reactivating cells in the future.

He said there is ongoing research with the immediate hope that scientists could use the technology to preserve human organs for transplantation. He said that would be "a major first step into proving the concept."

The judge called the girl's case that began in the family division of the court unprecedented.

"It is no surprise that this application is the only one of its kind to have come before the courts in this country -- and probably anywhere else," Jackson said, calling the case "an example of the new questions that science poses to the law."

