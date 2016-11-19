The Todd Snider concert that was to have taken place Thursday at South on Main and was previewed Thursday in the Style section’s Music Scene column was canceled because of a medical concern. Full refunds will be issued. No rescheduled date is yet available.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
