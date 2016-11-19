Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, November 19, 2016, 7:30 a.m.
Getting it straight

This article was published today at 4:06 a.m.

The Todd Snider concert that was to have taken place Thursday at South on Main and was previewed Thursday in the Style section’s Music Scene column was canceled because of a medical concern. Full refunds will be issued. No rescheduled date is yet available.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

