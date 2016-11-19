Hogs' newest commitment Troy James talks decision

Highly regarded defensive lineman Troy James revealed why he publicly committed to Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday.

James, 6-3, 276 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy, chose the Hogs over approximately 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, SMU and Indiana on Monday.

He visited Fayetteville in June 21 and made a return trip for an official visit for the Alabama game on Oct. 8 with his parents.