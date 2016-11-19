Rainy-day $3M allotted to get nod for 'pot' going

Two agencies that are to implement Arkansas' voter-approved medical-marijuana constitutional amendment received legislative approval Friday to receive $3 million in state funds to begin meeting deadlines related to the ballot initiative.

Even as they agreed to the "rainy-day" fund request for the state Department of Finance and Administration and the Department of Health, lawmakers expressed concern that the agencies would have trouble meeting the amendment's 120-day deadline for drafting regulations.

Those concerns led to talk of extending the state's deadlines, which are written into the amendment approved by voters last week.

Also on Friday, one Republican lawmaker said he wants to use marijuana tax revenue to fund his proposal to cut income taxes, while also suggesting the law could be rejected by President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

With the exception of plans to extend the regulatory deadline by two months and push implementation to July 1, the self-described point man for marijuana legislation in the House, Rep. Douglas House, R-North Little Rock, said there are hundreds of proposals "in a state of flux."

The Arkansas Legislative Council approved releasing $2,475,000 to the Department of Health, which must create a registry of physicians who prescribe marijuana for medical use and a registry of their patients. The department also must establish rules on the labeling, testing and dispensing of marijuana to patients with any of 18 qualifying conditions listed in the amendment.

The Legislative Council also approved $525,000 for the Department of Finance and Administration, which must make rules regarding the oversight of cultivation centers and dispensaries, and support a Medical Marijuana Commission through the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. The council meets when the Legislature is not in session.

The amendment, which became effective Nov. 9, requires that the regulations be implemented by early March. The state is required to begin accepting applications for dispensary and cultivation licenses on June 1, but House said the date would have to be pushed back a month because it is too close to the end of fiscal 2017, which is June 30.

Extending deadlines or changing any aspect of the medical-marijuana amendment would require a two-thirds vote of both chambers of the General Assembly. The regular legislative session starts Jan. 9.

"We might all think about extending that deadline," Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, said at the Legislative Council meeting. "We're looking at some hefty stuff right now."

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said constituents have been asking when they can start applying for registry cards, and she also suggested extending the deadline after a Health Department representative was unable to say when the cards would be available.

David Couch, the Little Rock attorney who drafted, petitioned and campaigned for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment -- also known as Issue 6 on the ballot -- said he didn't have a problem with the Legislature extending the deadlines by a month or two, and stood by his prediction that medical marijuana would be available for sale by fall 2017.

"Anything more than that is a bit excessive," Couch said.

"It's too early in the process to know what changes need to be made, but we will keep an eye on those proposals," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said through a spokesman. "The 120 days question is relevant. Our intention as the executive branch is to move expeditiously for the implementation of the rules, but because of the legislative review of the rules, that process takes longer. So it is up to the Legislature to decide whether or not to extend that time frame."

The rainy-day funds released Friday are meant to fund startup costs of implementing a medical-marijuana system, and Couch has said regular state sales taxes applied to marijuana would cover later operating expenses.

The rainy-day fund, created in 2009, sets aside surplus money to be distributed for special needs or emergencies at the request of the governor. The Legislative Council or Joint Budget Committee must approve the request.

According to estimates by the Health Department released Friday, the total cost of the agency's implementation is expected to be as much as $3.5 million, with most costs relating to computer equipment and software.

Bud Roberts, the director of the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Division, said Friday that he did not have a breakdown of how much implementation would cost his agency.

Opponents of the law, including Hutchinson, have said the law would continue to be a drain on state resources after it is implemented.

On Friday, Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said in a phone interview that he plans to propose using revenue from the taxation of marijuana to help pay for his proposed $105 million-a-year state income-tax cut. The taxation of marijuana under the amendment is limited to the state's regular sales tax, and Hester said he has not decided whether to propose an additional marijuana tax.

Couch said he would oppose any special tax on medical marijuana.

Hester said the debate over taxes and deadline extensions could end up being moot. Friday, Trump selected Alabama's U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions -- a vocal critic of marijuana -- to be his nominee for attorney general.

Hester said Trump's pick could signal an end to the policy of President Barack Obama's administration of not intervening with states that legalize marijuana in violation of federal drug laws.

"It's good that we're going to have an AG that's going to follow the law," Hester said.

House said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge -- who met with Trump's transition team Thursday in New York City -- is to make sure Arkansas remains within the bounds of federal law.

House said state agency employees already have begun drafting rules and regulations, while legislative staff members are preparing bills to extend deadlines and are researching other potential changes that may be needed.

"Everything's going to be out in the open, no secrets, no backroom deals," House said. "We want to stay as true to the amendment as possible."

House said he campaigned against Issue 6, but was asked to oversee the medical-marijuana legislative process in the House by Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia.

Couch said he didn't expect to play a large role in the state's rollout of the marijuana program.

"It belongs to the state now. When they start drafting rules and get into the public-comment period, I'll put my two cents in," Couch said.

Prospective marijuana entrepreneurs still have to wait until the state approves the rules, according to finance department spokesman Jake Bleed. There are no waiting lists for applicants seeking to run dispensaries, cultivation centers or to get marijuana registry cards, Bleed said.

The amendment also requires within 30 days the establishment of a Medical Marijuana Commission to be made up of members appointed by the governor, House speaker and Senate president pro tempore. Through a spokesman, Hutchinson said names were being vetted.

A Section on 11/19/2016