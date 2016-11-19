Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Thursday: Receiver Byron Hanspard
Junior athlete Byron Hanspard Jr. joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his visit to Arkansas for the Florida game.
Hanspard, 6-1, 188, 4.44 of Desoto, Texas has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Colorado and Texas Tech, where his father won the Doak Walker Award in 1996. He said he almost committed to the Hogs during the visit. He has plans to visit again with his parents,
