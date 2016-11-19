Romney has 'in-depth discussion' with Trump in New Jersey

Mitt Romney says he had a "far-reaching conversation" with President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday.

The 2012 GOP presidential nominee met privately with Trump for about an hour at Trump's private golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Romney told reporters afterward that the two had a "very thorough and in-depth discussion" and said he appreciated "the chance to speak with" Trump.

Romney did not respond to questions about whether he would consider joining the administration.

Trump walked Romney out at the end of the meeting and said "it went great."

The sit-down comes after an acrimonious election year. Romney was a harsh critic of Trump, calling him a "con man." Trump called Romney a "choke artist" because of his loss to President Barack Obama. Trump and Romney have been trying to mend fences since then.

