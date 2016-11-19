Security jobs for 3 signal turn to right

NEW YORK -- President-elect Donald Trump pointed to a sharp rightward shift in U.S. national security policy Friday, naming Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama as attorney general, Rep. Mike Pompeo of Kansas to head the CIA and former military intelligence chief Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.

All three have been fierce critics of President Barack Obama's handling of terrorism and international relations. In tapping Sessions and Flynn, Trump also is seen as rewarding loyalty from two of his most ardent supporters during the presidential campaign.

Trump is a foreign-policy novice, and his early moves on national security are being watched closely both in the U.S. and overseas. Sessions and Pompeo require Senate confirmation before assuming their designated roles; Flynn does not.

Flynn, who has called Islam a "political ideology" that "hides behind being a religion," will work in the West Wing and have frequent access to Trump as he makes national security decisions. Trump said in a statement Friday that Flynn would be "by my side as we work to defeat radical Islamic terrorism, navigate geopolitical challenges and keep Americans safe at home and abroad."

Like Trump, Flynn has called for the U.S. to work more closely with Moscow. But Flynn's warmth toward Russia has worried national security experts, particularly after he traveled to Moscow to join Russian President Vladimir Putin at a celebration for RT, a Kremlin-backed television channel. Flynn said he had been paid for taking part in the event and brushed aside concerns that he was aiding a Russian propaganda effort.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump, rallying behind the Republican's hard-line immigration policies. On Friday, Trump called Sessions "a world-class legal mind."

But the Alabama lawmaker could face obstacles in his confirmation hearing, even with Republicans in control of the Senate. He withdrew from consideration for a federal judgeship in 1986 after being accused of making racially charged comments while serving as a U.S. attorney in Alabama, including calling a black assistant U.S. attorney "boy" and the NAACP "un-American" and "communist-inspired."

In the 1986 hearing over consideration of his judgeship, Sessions was criticized for joking in the presence of a Civil Rights Division attorney that the Ku Klux Klan was "OK" until he learned they smoked marijuana.

Sessions has tangled with the past two Democratic attorneys general on whether terrorism suspects deserve American constitutional rights in civilian court and on the planned closure of the Guantanamo Bay prison. He's also been protective of the attorney general's right to refuse a legally unsound directive from the president.

Pompeo, the pick to head the CIA, is a conservative Republican and a strong critic of Obama's nuclear deal with Iran. A three-term congressman, he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and from Harvard Law School.

Pompeo has said Muslim leaders are "potentially complicit" in terrorist attacks if they do not denounce violence conducted in the name of Islam. "They must cite the Koran as evidence that the murder of innocents is not permitted," he said in a 2013 House floor speech.

A member of the House intelligence committee, Pompeo said former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden should face the death penalty for taking and releasing secret documents about surveillance programs in which the U.S. government collected the phone records of millions of Americans.

After the House's Benghazi panel found no new evidence of wrongdoing by the Obama administration or Hillary Clinton, who was secretary of state at the time of the attack, Pompeo and another Republican member of the committee, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, said they were convinced that there had been a cover-up, and filed a 48-page addendum that included far harsher criticism of the administration and of Clinton. The committee's chairman, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., did not put his name on the addendum.

Some Senate Democrats indicated Pompeo could face a grueling confirmation hearing, citing some of his past comments, particularly his praise for the CIA's former detention and interrogation program.

That program "was ineffective, it was brutal and it stands in direct violation of American values," Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said in a statement. "We can never return to that dark time."

Feinstein, a member of the Intelligence Committee, led an investigation into the CIA's program that produced a voluminous report -- most of which remains classified.

In her statement, she said she planned "to speak with Congressman Pompeo about this issue during his confirmation process."

Trump called Pompeo "an unrelenting leader for our intelligence community to ensure the safety of Americans and our allies."

Democrats' concerns

Trump's selections were greeted with widespread applause by his core supporters and other Republicans. But Democrats and civil-rights advocates denounced Sessions and Flynn in particular for their contentious records.

The NAACP wrote in a Twitter message that Sessions' nomination is "deeply troubling, and supports an old, ugly history where Civil Rights were not regarded as core American values."

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., said in a statement, "If you have nostalgia for the days when blacks kept quiet, gays were in the closet, immigrants were invisible and women stayed in the kitchen, Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions is your man."

Senate Democrats pledged a rigorous confirmation review for all of Trump's nominees -- especially Sessions.

"I know Sen. Sessions and we work out in the gym, but the fact that he is a senator does not absolve him from answering tough questions in the confirmation process," incoming Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "Given some of his past statements and his staunch opposition to immigration reform, I am very concerned about what he would do with the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice and want to hear what he has to say."

But some conservatives suggested it would be politically damaging to Democrats if they attempt to block Trump's nominees, pointing to the fact that a handful of Senate Democrats face re-election in 2018 in states that Trump carried handily.

"Mr. Trump has a plane and double-digit victories where Senate Democrats are up for re-election," said Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society. "Obstructing his nominees will be a political loser."

Sessions, for his part, said in a statement that there was "no greater honor" than to lead the Justice Department.

"I enthusiastically embrace President-elect Trump's vision for 'one America,' and his commitment to equal justice under law," Sessions said. "I look forward to fulfilling my duties with an unwavering dedication to fairness and impartiality."

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is chairing Trump's transition, put a positive spin on Trump's announced appointments and future selections during a brief visit with reporters Friday at Trump Tower in New York.

"The president-elect is a man of action, and we've got a great number of men and women with great qualifications who look forward to serving in this administration," Pence said.

"Our agency teams arrived in Washington, D.C., this morning, and I am very confident it will be a smooth transition that will serve to lead this country forward."

revolving door at tower

The president-elect is still weighing a range of candidates for other leading national security posts. His choices for secretary of state are said to include former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who met Thursday with Trump.

As they have all week, potential administration appointees cycled through Trump Tower on Friday for face-to-face meetings with the incoming president, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., a potential defense secretary candidate, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a Republican, who is under consideration to be U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee swatted away questions from reporters about whether he was seeking a position.

"My job right now is to listen to the president-elect," he said. "It's his job to make the decisions. The only person giving out jobs in this building is President-elect Donald Trump, not me."

Today, Trump plans to meet with retired Gen. James Mattis, a contender to lead the Pentagon. Mattis would require a congressional waiver to serve as defense secretary because he has not been out of uniform for the required minimum of seven years.

Trump planned the weekend meetings for his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where he arrived Friday afternoon. Others traveling there for discussions include 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who lambasted Trump as a "con man" and a "fraud" in a stinging speech in March. Trump responded by repeatedly referring to Romney as a "loser."

The two began mending fences after Trump's victory when Romney called with congratulations.

Meantime, the Trump transition named agency landing teams for the departments of Defense, State and Justice, along with the National Security Council, to help smooth the transfer of power in the weeks leading up to Trump's inauguration Jan. 20.

Teams will begin work in other agencies and departments next week.

Also Friday, Trump, after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the previous evening, continued his outreach to world leaders by speaking by phone with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

During the campaign, Trump had said he might reconsider the United States' commitment to the alliance. But he and Stoltenberg "underlined NATO's enduring importance" during Friday's call, according to a statement from a NATO spokesman. Stoltenberg invited Trump to Brussels for the NATO summit next year.

