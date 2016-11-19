Trump settles real-estate-class suits for $25M

President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly bragged that he never settles lawsuits despite a long history of doing so, has agreed to a $25 million settlement to end the fraud cases pending against his defunct real estate seminar program, Trump University, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The deal announced by Schneiderman would lay to rest allegations that Trump University defrauded students who paid up to $35,000 to enroll in programs that promised to share Trump's secrets of the real estate industry.

About 7,000 students would be eligible for refunds if U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel approves the proposed settlement. Under the terms, Trump admitted no wrongdoing in two class-action lawsuits in San Diego and a civil suit brought by Schneiderman.

Schneiderman said in a Friday statement that the settlement includes a $1 million penalty paid to New York state for violating the state's education laws by calling the program a "university" despite offering no degrees or traditional education.

Schneiderman called the agreement a "stunning reversal" for the president-elect, saying Trump "fought us every step of the way, filing baseless charges and fruitless appeals and refusing to settle for even modest amounts of compensation for the victims of his phony university. Today, that all changes."

Trump's attorneys said the settlement allows the president-elect to focus full attention on his transition to the White House.

"He was willing to sacrifice his personal interests, put this behind him, and move forward," said Trump's lead attorney in the San Diego cases, Daniel Petrocelli.

Alan Garten, the Trump Organization's general counsel, said he had "no doubt" Trump would have prevailed at trial.

The settlement eliminates the possibility that Trump will be called to testify in court in the midst of his presidential transition.

The Trump University settlement appears to fit a pattern in which lawyers for the president-elect are working to reduce the number of his legal entanglements before he takes office.

On Wednesday, Trump's lawyers dropped an unrelated lawsuit he was pursuing in Florida against Palm Beach County in which he had complained about commercial air traffic over his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump has fought the county for years over flight patterns from the county airport, which he has complained cause too much noise at his club. New airspace restrictions likely to be imposed with Trump's election could mean that Trump will win the long fight without legal action.

Negotiations over the Trump University deal were handled in part by lawyers for Schneiderman, a Democrat, who had filed suit against Trump University in 2013. Schneiderman has called the program "a fraud from beginning to end."

The fates of the New York case and the two California suits are closely linked because they were all brought on behalf of an overlapping pool of former Trump University customers, said a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the ongoing negotiations.

Trump is known for aggressively pursuing his business interests in court. Still, he has settled lawsuits many times despite his contention that doing so only invites further litigation.

"I don't settle cases. You know what happens? When you start settling lawsuits, everybody sues you," he said on MSNBC in March, responding to a question about Trump University. "I don't get sued because I don't settle cases. I win in court."

The settlement came a day after watchdog groups and ethics experts who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations sent a letter to Trump urging him to make a clean break from his business to avoid "embroiling the presidency in litigation."

One of the authors, Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer at the White House under George W. Bush, said he thinks the Trump University settlement might backfire if lawyers think Trump is eager to settle to avoid court cases while president.

"The plaintiffs' lawyers are going to smell blood in the water," he said.

The Trump University case emerged as a political issue during the presidential campaign. And even as he rose in the polls, won primaries and emerged as the Republican nominee, Trump at times seemed deeply engrossed in the litigation and repeatedly defended the business from the stump.

At a rally in San Diego in May, Trump lashed out at Curiel, who was overseeing the California cases, and promised: "If we have a trial, we'll go all the way," he said then. "Watch how we win it."

In subsequent interviews in June, Trump continued to press complaints against Curiel, alleging that the Indiana-born judge was biased because of his Mexican heritage.

Those comments sparked an uproar that swallowed days of Trump's campaign and only subsided when his campaign released a lengthy statement in June claiming his comments had been "misconstrued as a categorical attack against people of Mexican heritage."

Information for this article was contributed by Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post and by David Klepper, Elliot Spagat and Bernard Condon of The Associated Press.

