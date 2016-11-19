U.N. prods Turkey to free journalists jailed in purges

ANKARA, Turkey -- A United Nations official on Friday urged Turkey to release all jailed journalists, saying the government's need to protect citizens after the failed coup in July and during a wave of terror attacks was not a "blank check" to restrict freedom of expression.

At the same time, reports surfaced that some Turkish officers assigned to NATO are seeking asylum in allied countries, and Turkey's state-run news agency said 76 academics have been detained at a university in Istanbul as part of the ongoing investigation into the movement allegedly responsible for an attempted coup.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a weeklong visit, David Kaye, the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, said he was "in deep sympathy" with the threats the country faces after the July 15 coup attempt as well as threats from Kurdish militants and the Islamic State militant group.

"The government has the responsibility to protect the rights of its citizens," Kaye said. But, he added, "That does not mean that the government has a blank check to do whatever it wants to restrict freedom of expression."

During his mission to Turkey, Kaye met government officials as well as a number of journalists in prison, including journalists from the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper whose editor and nine senior staff members were arrested on terror-related charges earlier this month.

"The conclusions I would say are fairly grim and reflect what I think is a deep sense of restrictions on freedom of opinion and expression throughout the country," Kaye said.

Turkey's government has arrested close to 37,000 people since defeating a coup attempt in July and has dismissed or suspended more than 100,000 others from government jobs for alleged ties to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric who has been blamed for the coup. More than 170 media outlets have been closed for alleged links to violent groups.

Kaye said 155 journalists are in detention.

Kaye urged the government to review its broad anti-terrorism laws, repeal its defamation laws that criminalize insults to government officials, reverse its shutdown of media outlets and allow people who were dismissed from government jobs to legally challenge the decisions.

Also Friday, the chief of NATO reported that an undisclosed number of Turkish officers assigned to NATO have sought asylum in allied countries amid a Turkish government crackdown after the failed coup.

Speaking in Brussels, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, "some Turkish officers working in the NATO command structure ... have requested asylum in the countries where they are working."

Each country will assess the claims individually, Stoltenberg said. He did not identify the countries or the numbers involved, or give reasons for the requests. German media have reported asylum claims in Germany by members of the Turkish military.

Turkey has arrested thousands of members of its military after the July coup attempt, and Stoltenberg noted that Turkey has made "numerous" changes in its NATO personnel.

Stoltenberg is traveling to Istanbul on Sunday.

And, Turkey's state-run news agency said 76 academics have been detained at a university in Istanbul as part of the ongoing investigation into the coup.

The Anadolu Agency reported that detention warrants were issued Friday for 103 employees of Yildiz Technical University on charges of "membership in an armed terrorist organization."

Police arrived on campus in the morning, searched offices and held 73 people. Another two people in Istanbul and a third person in Ankara were detained in the afternoon.

