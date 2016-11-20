After tragic death, girl remembered through joyful giving

Since the tragic death of one girl — just shy of her second birthday — her legacy has lived on during the holiday season. HannahGrace’s Gift Toy Drive for Foster Children is in its seventh year to help brighten the holiday for foster children.

HannahGrace Dowdie-Palmer was the foster child of Holly and Kevin Carr of Malvern. HannahGrace joined the Carrs, who had a kindergartner, Audrey, at home, in August 2008. The Carrs intended to make HannahGrace a permanent member of the family. She was a legal-risk placement, Holly Carr said, “so we knew at any minute she could be reunified with one of her parents.”

The Carrs had HannahGrace for 15 months, and in November 2009, she was reunified with her father, Michael Palmer.

The day after he was awarded custody, Palmer was murdered, and the toddler was in the house where it happened. The perpetrators, now serving time in prison, left Palmer and HannahGrace, who was still alive, in a burning vehicle.

“We were devastated,” Holly Carr said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her and what she could be.”

About a year after her death, Libby Slatton, who trained the Carrs for foster parenting, had the idea to honor HannahGrace’s memory.

“We needed to use our grief for something good,” Slatton said.

Slatton, a licensed clinical social worker, is now a self-employed therapist.

Initially, their goal was to find a way to honor HannahGrace, Slatton said.

“But for the past seven years, we’ve also had the opportunity to make children’s Christmases a little brighter. I’ve been a foster parent. I know how difficult it can be for these children. Through the toy drive, we’re able to make their day a little brighter and provide specific wishes for them.”

The toy drive is in effect through Dec. 5. Wish lists of this year’s participating 68 foster children from Hot Spring County are posted on the organization’s Facebook page, HannahGrace’s Gift for Hot Spring County Foster Children. Drop-off locations in Malvern are at Sears, 1339 MLK Blvd., and Bank of the Ozarks branches at 608 Page Ave. and 1608 MLK Blvd.

The list of children participating in the toy drive is from Malvern’s office of Division of Children and Family Services of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Some of them live in group homes, but most, ranging in ages from 1 to 18, are in single foster homes, Holly Carr said. Each child, if he or she is old enough, sits down with the foster parent to fill out the wish list. She said each child also gets two outfits and one pair of shoes.

The list of children grows each year, Carr said, noting that it is sad that there is such a need.

“Our goal and the community’s goal is to provide these kids the brightest Christmas they’ve ever had because they’re not with their parents,” she said. Many times, the first thing on their wish list is that they want to be home with their mom for Christmas, she added.

“We want to provide like we do for our own families, and the community has blessed us over and over to make this happen. It can be hard and stressful, and sometimes I don’t sleep at night thinking about how to serve all the children, but each year it works out because the community pours into the toy drive and allows these wishes to come true for these kids.”

A wrapping party will take place from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Baptist Church in Benton. The community is active in this endeavor as well, Carr said. A local Girl Scout troop makes handmade labels for each gift.

“We’re talking thousands,” she said. And many other groups get involved.

The Carrs received a special gift of their own last year. After HannahGrace’s death, they put their dreams of expanding their family on hold.

“I said I wouldn’t adopt another baby unless it was placed before my feet, and that’s pretty much what happened last year,” she said.

The wife of their former pastor called Carr one day to tell her about a baby on the way. Their adopted child’s birth mother was pregnant again and looking for a family to adopt her child.

Ten-month-old Mason is the newest addition to the Carr family.

“He’s the light of our life,” she said.

There’s no telling what gifts will continue to flow.

“Even though she’s gone, HannahGrace’s memory is able to provide gifts each year,” Slatton said.