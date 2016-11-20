Arkansas man dies after car drives down embankment

A 25-year-old Arkansas man died early Sunday morning when his car went off the road as he tried to exit onto Interstate 40, state police said.

David Cullum of Austin was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger south on Arkansas 440 at 4:43 a.m., Arkansas State Police said in a preliminary crash report. He took an exit to head west on I-40. As the road curved, the Dodge left the pavement, drove down an embankment and hit a tree. The car came to a rest on its left side.

Police listed conditions as clear and dry when the wreck occurred. Cullum’s death marked the 483rd of 2016 on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.