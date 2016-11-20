Bryant preacher spearheads Kids Closet

Right around Christmas of 2011, following a visit at Fox Ridge Senior Living in Bryant, pastor Emil Woerner was approached by resident Betty Tucker.

“I go there every Sunday,” Woerner said. “After one of our services, [Betty], who has since passed away, stopped me and said she wanted to give our church something.

“So she sits down and writes out a check for $10,000. Immediately, I knew what I wanted to do with this.”

Woerner, who is the pastor at Friends in Christ Lutheran Church in Bryant, said he took the donation and used it to build a new building for the Kids Closet, which is sponsored by the church and the Bryant Rotary Club.

Woerner said the Kids Closet gives more than 300 local children new clothing, shoes, coats and jackets, underwear, and backpacks for school. The closet was started by rotary member Michelle Finney in 2008.

“It was literally a closet at her place of work,” Woerner said. “Over the next four years, from 2008 to 2012, it changed locations several times, just in whatever space she could find available.

“And as it grew, she would have to find a little more room.”

The Kids Closet eventually moved to the upstairs of First Security Bank on Arkansas 5. Woerner said that was a great help, but the location presented some problems as well.

“We could only get in there when the bank was open, and it was difficult to have access to it,” Woerner said. “We were outgrowing the space as well.”

Woerner joined the Rotary in 2011, and as he got involved, he recognized the Kids Closet needed more space and 24/7 accessibility.

“I started wondering what the church could do to contribute, and we have all this land, so what if we had a building?” Woerner said.

Woerner, who is now the chairman of service projects for the Bryant Rotary Club, said as he was trying to figure out how to make it happen. That’s when he was approached by Tucker.

“So over the next few months, we put together a plan for a building that we could put up for that amount of money,” Woerner said. “By November 2012, we built the building we’ve got out there now.”

The Kids Closet is now located at the church, at 4305 Arkansas 5 N. in Bryant. Woerner said Pat Baker, who owns Baker’s Fine Jewelry in Bryant,

is one of the main coordinators for the closet.

“It is just a wonderful program,” Baker said. “I can’t say enough about it.”

She said the new building is beneficial because it is more accessible and more private.

“While we appreciate the bank for allowing us to use the space, we are so proud [the Kids Closet] is not at the bank anymore,” Baker said. “It is awesome where it is now.

“Now, it is private. They come up to the church. No one is there but me. No one is

staring at them.”

Baker commended Woerner for his leadership.

“He is an awesome man,” Baker said. “He is an awesome man of God and an awesome person who works very hard.”

Baker said she meets with about four mothers a week to give out clothes. On Nov. 15, she assisted a single mother of six.

“It saddens me,” Baker said, “but at the same time, it thrills me also that I’m able to assist those families.

“It’s all by donations from the wonderful people in the surrounding areas.”

Baker said it hurts to see children with the tongues of their shoes hanging out or part of a toe sticking out.

“But to see their little faces when they walk out with a brand new pair of shoes is rewarding also,” Baker said.

The Kids Closet is by referral only, and it doesn’t have set hours, Woerner said.

Those in need are referred by school counselors and teachers, the Boys & Girls Club, local churches and others.

“Pat has connections with some of the places around the county, and we get a lot of referrals from there,” Woerner said. “We are hoping in the near future to get connected with a more centralized way of dealing with this, maybe through the Red Cross or something.”

The Kids Closet is the main service project for the Bryant Rotary Club. But the club also assists with Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, and the Imagination Library and the Boys & Girls Club.

“But most of our fundraising effort goes toward restocking the closet,” Woerner said.

Woerner, who grew up in Tennessee, has been the pastor at Friends in Christ Lutheran Church for seven years.

“Prior to becoming a pastor, I worked as an engineer at International Paper in Pine Bluff for 19 years,” Woerner said. “[Becoming a pastor] has always been a question in the back of my mind. Sometimes it was stronger than [at other times].”

Woerner studied at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Friends in Christ, which has been in existence since 1999 and at its new location since 2004, had an Octoberfest on Oct. 22. There was no cost to attend, but the church did ask guests to donate an item of clothing for the closet.

Woerner said jeans and shoes are the most needed items for donations because “kids just seem to grow out of them so fast.”

“One of the most important things to remember is that we only take new or slightly worn articles of clothing,” he said, “because the intent from the very beginning is to give the kids dignity.

“We didn’t want them to feel they had to go to school in somebody else’s leftovers or hand-me-downs. We want them to be able to wear new clothing and new shoes.”

Baker said she sifts through every donated item to make sure there aren’t any with holes or stains.

“They are down on life and don’t have anything,” Baker said. “So I don’t want to give them a beautiful dress that has stains or holes — not going to do it.

“We pack those up and take them to whoever wants them. We are real picky about clothing. We don’t just take anything in.”

For more information or to donate to the Kids Closet, call Baker at (870) 820-2634.

“I put my number out there, so if you need clothes, I will meet you there and help you …,” Baker said. “There are a lot of rewards to be able to assist these families in need.”

Woerner said one of the most memorable situations was a boy who came to the closet wearing what looked like old motorcycle boots.

“Once we gave him some new shoes, he was so excited,” Woerner said. “Apparently, his family loved to go hiking, and he said, ‘Now, I don’t have to go hiking in my old boots.’”

Woerner said sometimes they get letters from kids and parents as well.

“People are always extremely grateful whenever we can help them out,” Woerner said. “That’s the best part.”

