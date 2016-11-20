City’s Tour of Lights returns

— Beginning this month, about 1 million lights across downtown Batesville and the city’s Riverside Park will signal that winter is near.

The City of Batesville Tour of Lights will return Nov. 28 for its eighth year, thanks to Johnathan Abbott, city landscaping-department supervisor for the city. He organizes Batesville’s light display each year.

Abbott began his involvement with Christmas lights about 20 years ago with “humble beginnings,” he said, stringing up lights on the rooftops of area buildings. The light display became what it is today when Mayor Rick Elumbaugh contacted Abbott about eight years ago.

“He said, ‘I don’t want it to be a small thing. I want it to be something to be proud of,’” Abbott said.

He said it takes more than a month to prepare for the light show, which is at least a $25,000 to $30,000 production. The light display includes a drive-through tunnel with 120,000 lights, a 32-foot-tall snowman, carriage rides, concessions and a synthetic ice-skating rink throughout the month of December.

“We start the first of October, and we’ve been working on it since, and we’ve still got a long way to go,” he said. “It’s quite a display.”

The display also includes scenes such as a gingerbread village, Santa’s workshop, a penguin village and a Victorian village. Most scenes are located in Riverside Park, Abbott said.

“We have a variety of different characters throughout the whole thing,” he said. “You drive or walk through. We have our Main Street that we decorate as well. City Hall has probably 60,000 lights on it. Our library has about 5,000. Riverside Park is the biggest part of the display, but we do decorate our historic downtown businesses down there.”

Abbott said locals anticipate learning about what will be new to the display. Last year’s display drew about 40,000 cars to the Riverside Park area.

“People start a month ahead of time [asking], ‘What are you doing for Christmas? What are you doing new?’” he said.

Janice Sharp, cemetery landscape secretary, orders the lights for the display each year and said 16 new displays were purchased for this year’s show. Sharp said she enjoys the display’s snowman, train and lit-up tunnel.

“In the tunnel, that’s really neat because you can drive through the tunnel, and it’s got a big fan at the end of the tunnel that’s lit up,” she said. “And it all plays to music. It’s animated. You can tune your radio station as you drive through or roll your windows down and listen to it out there. It’s really neat.”

As visitors drive through the light display, Abbott said, they can tune into 98.3 FM and listen as they see the lights synced to the music on the radio.

“This year, we’re putting an archway as a gateway into the park so people from out of town can tell that that’s how you enter the light display,” he said.

The City of Batesville Tour of Lights does add new elements, but there are some that work year after year, Abbott said.

“We view it as, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’” Abbott said. “We’re constantly evolving. We’re trying to convert a lot of our incandescent lights over to LED lights. We added the ice-skating rink two years ago, and that’s been a big hit for us. Because it’s synthetic, it doesn’t melt.”

Abbott said the yearly light show boosts tourism. Many local businesses donate to the light show, and the proceeds from the ice-skating rink, minus the operating costs, go back into the holiday lights.

“It helps our community economically,” he said. “People are going to come, go through the display — most likely they’re going to eat at restaurants, get some gas and go to Hobby Lobby. I just think it gives us a positive thing to our community. So often, we hear just negative stuff, and this is just one positive thing our community is fully behind. I haven’t heard anything negative about our display.”

Abbott’s favorite part of each year’s tour of lights is seeing families and children be excited about what they’re viewing, he said.

“We just want people to drive to Batesville and come and see it,” he said. “It doesn’t do it justice unless you come and see it.”

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.