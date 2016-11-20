Coach retiring on winning season

— Harding University head football coach Ronnie Huckeba said he wanted to leave coaching while he was still effective as a coach. Well, he has definitely picked a standout season to do so.

Huckeba’s Bisons football team finished the regular season 11-0 and was scheduled to play the University of Central Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday at First Security Field in Searcy.

Huckeba said his thought process about retiring began after the 2015 season, which his team finished 7-4.

“Several things went into this,” he said. “One was my desire to not have to be kicked out the door, continuing to be effective as a coach and making sure I walked away from it before that effectiveness was gone. That’s always been my plan.”

Age also played a factor in his decision, Huckeba said.

“In my mind, I thought about the age of 60,” he said. “I’m 61. I’ll be 62 next summer. The numbers kind of made sense to me.”

The 2016 season is Huckeba’s 50th year being involved with football either as a player or a coach.

“It’s my 40th year in coaching, and it’s my 31st year coaching at Harding,” Huckeba said. “At the same time, an opportunity opened up for me to move to the Advancement Office. I’m not retiring from work. I’m just retiring from coaching football.”

Harding’s Office of Advancement is a fundraising department that cultivates relationships with friends and supporters of the school. Huckeba said he and his wife, Peggy, will be moving to Northwest Arkansas, where they have a farm. Their three children and 10 grandchildren live in the area.

“That was a very exciting option for me because I still want to be of service to this university that I love so much and has meant so much to me,” he said. “It is an opportunity for me to do that.”

While he is moving to the northwest part of the state, Huckeba said, the position is a traveling one within Arkansas, and he can still go to Searcy for meetings when needed.

Huckeba said the “X-factor” in making the decision to retire from coaching is that he will be succeeded by assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Paul Simmons.

“He heads up our recruiting,” Huckeba said of Simmons. “He’s done a fantastic job. We lead the nation in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense. We’re third in passing-efficiency defense. He’s directed our recruiting the past several years. He’s recruiting these guys who have gotten us to this 11-0 mark.

“All of those things together made it the right time.”

Harding University Director of Athletics Greg Harnden is complimentary of his outgoing coach.

“Coach Huckeba has been very special to our football program,” Harnden said. “He is a great on-the-field coach and an outstanding motivator. He cares about his players more than anyone knows, both on and off the field. Coach Huckeba is also a great friend.”

Huckeba is a native of Georgia, where his father was a preacher. Huckeba lived in Irving, Texas, for four years but went to high school in Claxton, Georgia. He went to Harding as a player in 1973, playing offensive guard for the Bisons’ 1976 Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference co-championship squad.

“I fell in love with Arkansas,” Huckeba said. “I fell in love with a girl from Shreveport, Louisiana, and we decided we wanted to live in Arkansas when the opportunity presented itself.”

Huckeba received his bachelor’s degree in education from Harding in 1978 and his master’s degree in physical education in 1983.

After serving as a graduate assistant at Harding in 1977, Huckeba started his coaching career at Carlisle High School in fall 1978. He then coached one year in Fort Worth, Texas, before coaching six seasons at Ouachita Christian in Monroe, Louisiana. His final season at Ouachita included 14 wins and a state title.

Huckeba became a volunteer assistant coach at Harding in 1986 and was hired as a full-time assistant in January 1988.

He was promoted to head coach of the Bisons on Sept. 11, 2007, two games into the season.

After the 11-0 start this season, Huckeba has an overall record of 67-39.

Huckeba said the success of this season is based upon the leadership of 24 seniors.

“They have taken control of this football team since our first meeting in January,” he said. “They have set the bar extremely high with their work ethic. They have had a very businesslike approach since then. It’s really hard to win 11 straight games with no weeks off. That’s what we’ve done.”

He also said his team has stayed healthy.

“All of those things have gone together to help us win 11 straight football games,” Huckeba said.

When the season is over, it will be different for Huckeba.

“1967 was my first year in organized football as a seventh-grader in Irving, Texas. Every fall since then, I’ve either been putting on the pads or putting the whistle around my neck,” he said. “It’s going to be different without a doubt.”

However, Huckeba said his priorities in life will help him. They are his faith, family, then his profession.

“I believe that gives me the balance and will allow me to look for the Lord’s plan for me as I move into the next phase of my life, and I’m excited about doing that,” he said. “I love the game of football, and I think it’s really important, but I’m sure I’ll be involved in it some way. I have a son coaching.”

Huckeba also has grandchildren who may play football or be cheerleaders or participate in other sports.

“I’m excited about being able to [support] that,” Huckeba said.

The Huckebas have been married for 40 years. They have three children — daughter Hope Ballentine teaches nursing at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, son Jeb is a coach in the Fayetteville School District, and son Jordan works for Dale Carnegie in Northwest Arkansas.

“That’s the huge blessing for me,” he said. “My wife, Peggy, has been just a wonderful, supportive coach’s wife.”

Huckeba said he had an opportunity to coach at the NCAA Division I level in 2003.

“But as we sat around and talked about it as a family, we just felt like our fit was here at Harding,” he said. “When you chase the Division I lifestyle for a coach, I just don’t know if it would have been a fit for our family values. This has been a great fit for us.

“We have absolutely zero regrets.”

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.