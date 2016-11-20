COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Nov. 20

Guest Trumpet Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s School of Fine Arts will host OBU alumna Deborah Caldwell in a guest trumpet recital at 8 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. Caldwell graduated from Ouachita with a Bachelor of Music in Education degree and studied trumpet under Craig Hamilton, Ouachita’s Lena Goodwin Trimble Professor of Music and director of bands. She has since earned her master’s degree in trumpet and is pursuing a doctorate in trumpet at the University of Georgia. The recital will include John Williams’ “With Malice Toward None,” Otto Ketting’s “Intrada,” Philippe Gaudbert’s “Cantabile and Scherzetto” and Alexander Goedicke’s “Concert Etude.” The show will conclude with “Concerto,” by Alexander Aruturnian, and “Quicksilver,” by Peter Graham. Adam Haas, visiting assistant professor of music, will accompany Caldwell on piano, and Hamilton will join her on trumpet for “Quicksilver.”

Billy Blythe

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will present Billy Blythe, a modern folk opera written about the early life of former President Bill Clinton, at 2:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

Nov. 21

Percussion Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host the OBU Percussion Ensemble in concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Ongoing

Holiday Bazaar

ARKADELPHIA — The Clark County Arts and Humanities Council will present a Holiday Bazaar through Dec. 16 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. The show will feature collectibles, jewelry, toys and more available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Gallery Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — A solo exhibit of work by Randall M. Good of Denton, Texas, will be featured through Nov. 30 at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave. The exhibit, Cantos from the New Pantheon, will showcase recent works by Good. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Guest Artist Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts will host Aaron Calvert in a guest exhibit through Dec. 2 in the Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Easybridge Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

Upcoming

Intermediate Computer Class

MALVERN — An Intermediate Computer Class will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Hot Spring County Library. The class will feature instruction of the Microsoft Office Word program. Laptops will be provided for use during the class. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 332-5441.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.