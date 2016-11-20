Former Arkansas police chief unsure why he was fired

The former chief of the Austin Police Department announced his dismissal in a Facebook post Friday night, saying he wasn’t “quite sure” why he was fired.

On the department’s Facebook page, James Kulesa said he met with Mayor Bernadette Chamberlain and Aldermen Laurel Carnes and Randy Ryan that afternoon. They “relieved me of my duties,” he said.

“I’m not quite sure why, but it is what it is,” he wrote.

Calls to Chamberlain and Austin City Hall were not immediately returned.

Kulesa wrote that it was “an honor and pleasure” to serve the city.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.