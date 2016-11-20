Royal Players to present It’s a Wonderful Life

BENTON — It’s Christmas Eve in Bedford Falls. George Bailey is despondent, contemplating suicide, thinking the world might have been a better place if he had never been born. Clarence, George’s guardian angel, has been sent to intervene. What results from that heavenly visit can be seen in the presentation of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

The Royal Players will bring that dramatization to life Dec. 1-4 and 8-11 at the Royal Theatre in Benton. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and military personnel, and $5 for students. Tickets can be reserved online at www.theroyalplayers.com. For phone reservations, call (501) 315-5483. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lisa Goodrich of Benton directs this stage adaption by Doug Rand from the film by Frank Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling. The movie version featured James Stewart as George Bailey, who faces a financial hurdle that seems overwhelming, and Henry Travers as Clarence Odbody, the “Angel Second Class” who earns his wings after helping George overcome his problems by showing him what life in Bedford Falls might have been had he never been born.

“Many of us have grown up watching It’s a Wonderful Life every year during the holidays,” Goodrich said. “It has a beautiful message about family and community, and it reminds us of the true spirit of Christmas.”

Harold Dean of North Little Rock plays George Bailey, and Jeremy Clay of Sheridan plays Clarence.

“I distinctly remember watching this movie one Saturday night when I was in high school,” said Dean, who grew up in Pinson, Alabama. “I had never heard of the movie prior to that. That was before the days of showing it all day long for many days before Christmas.

“The next day, I went to church, and someone from our youth group had seen the show, too, and was talking about it,” Dean said. “That’s the first recollection I have of the movie.”

Dean, who is a clinical social worker, said some people have asked him if he is basing his performance on Jimmy Stewart’s portrayal of George Bailey in the movie, which was released in 1946.

“I am not trying to shape my performance to mirror his interpretation but to make it my own character,” Dean said. “It is not a carbon copy of that character.”

Dean said he thinks how an actor develops a character “depends a lot on what the other actors bring and how you interact with them.

“I would hope what comes across [in my interpretation] is that George is someone who has made noble and honorable choices, … someone who is committed to his family and to his fellow man, to his community and is willing to stand up for what he feels is an injustice.”

Clay, who teaches drama at Bryant High School, said It’s a Wonderful Life is his “most favorite Christmas classic of all. I fell in love with it as a little kid and have never stopped loving it,” he said.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to be in the show. When I found out I got the part of Clarence, I thought, ‘Wow,’” Clay said.

“In the movie, Clarence says things like ‘tut-tut’ and ‘cheerio’ — British stuff — so I am playing him with a British accent. It’s fun,” Clay said.

“The script describes him as ‘dumb as a rabbit,’ so I’m trying to show his playfulness,” Clay said. “He doesn’t seem to take his role very seriously in the beginning; it doesn’t seem too real to him. But when he sees what George is going through, he finally gets it. That’s a big transformation for him, and for me.

“Anytime I find a chance to grow with a character, I take it. I can relate emphatically with Clarence and just grow with him.”

Daphne Shoppach of Benton is cast in the role of George Bailey’s wife, Mary Hatch Bailey. Rounding out the Bailey family are Kathy Bartholmey of North Little Rock as George’s mother, Mrs. Bailey; Vaughn Collar of Little Rock as George’s father, Pop Bailey; Brooklyn Courtney-Moore and Berkeley Courtney-Moore, both of Little Rock, as George’s daughters, Janie and Zuzu, respectively; Luke Ferguson of Benton as young George; Izzy Hammonds of Benton as young Mary; Michael Bartholmey of North Little Rock as George’s brother, Harry Bailey; Abby Jo Windsor of Benton as Harry’s wife, Ruth Bailey; and Caleb Burnett of Prattsville as young Harry.

Jim Troillett of Bryant plays Mr. Potter, the antagonist.

Appearing as Clarence’s fellow angels are Charlotte Hammonds as Jo, and Cheryl Vanwinkle as Frankie; both are of Benton.

Rounding out the ensemble are Bill Whipple, Jim Whipple, Elizabeth Bartyzal, Carl McBride

and Josh Grandon, all of Benton; Johnny Jackson, Kami Trammels and Rylee Bolls, all of Bryant; Ersella Hughes of Hot Springs; Matt Cerino and Hunter Strom, both of Sheridan; and Debbie

Wright, Madison Courage Fleck and Tracy Courage, all of North Little Rock.

Shoppach and Laura Ferguson of Benton are co-producers of the show, and Annslee Clay of Sheridan is the student director. The show includes costuming by Dee Burton of Bryant, Jordan Burnett Mays of Conway and LeeAnn Clay of Sheridan; set construction by Carl McBride; technical assistance from Tony Clay of Sheridan and Timothy Huddleston of Bryant; and props by Jack Clay of Sheridan.