Searcy Chamber names local Volunteer of the Year

Kenneth Mills is no stranger to the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Throughout the year, Mills could be spotted at chamber events, camera in hand and eager to snap photos, or his graphic-design work could be seen in chamber publications or projects.

For his service, Mills has been named the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year. Mills will receive his award at 7 p.m. Monday at the chamber’s 70th annual awards banquet in the Heritage Center Dining Hall at Harding University. This is the first year the chamber will present a Volunteer of the Year Award.

“It was a total surprise to me,” Mills said of learning he’s receiving the award. “One of the things that I’m sensitive about is there’s so many people who volunteer in the community, but also for the chamber and various chamber events in various ways. The recognition is appreciated, but also, it’s one to be shared.”

Mills, the sole proprietor of SBM Advertising in Searcy, is from Houston, Texas, and spent his elementary school years in Ennis, Texas. His family moved to Searcy when he was 12, and he later attended Harding University and received additional hours from the University of the State of New York.

While in Texas, Mills said, his parents were volunteers in their community and were involved with various activities.

“Dad, when I was in preschool, was a volunteer chaplain for the fire department. We lived in Tomball, Texas, at that time. He was a volunteer in that area,” Mills said. “He was involved when we moved to Ennis, Texas. He was involved with civic activities. Both my parents were involved with the PTA. They were involved with the Garden Club in Ennis. They were instrumental in helping establishing Ennis as the bluebonnet capital of Texas.”

Mills said he’s noticed that there are more involvement opportunities for young people in elementary school through high school.

“I think there’s probably more of an emphasis on it, and that emphasis may be because [of] people not having grown up where volunteering was a very natural way of life,” he said. “So now there’s more emphasis to recruit volunteers and get people involved.”

The chamber presents a number of events each year, including ribbon cuttings, leadership training, a business expo and an Eggs and Issues breakfast to discuss legislative and economic matters.

Though Mills said he’s been known to move a table or two at chamber events, he joked that he does whatever Tara Cathey, vice president of the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, asks of him. Because he is often shooting pictures, Cathey will ask him for images to use for chamber projects or for a hand in graphic-design work.

“She had contacted me recently and said, ‘Hey, we need a map of the downtown area, and I want to include this, this and this.’ I open up my computer, open up Illustrator. I draw a map that she can use for that, and it’s just a way to say, ‘OK, here’s something I can do for the chamber that’s in line with my business.’ I just provide it to them for the chamber’s benefit.”

Mills grew up around advertising and artistic influences, which has impacted his creative field today. His mother was a painter who often crafted beautiful pastoral scenes, he said, and his father painted signs.

“I would be out at his shop piddling around, grabbing a paint brush, playing with it,” Mills said. “Dad could take a half-inch-wide paint brush, put paint on it, pull down a 6-inch line. It would be 6 inches long, a half-inch wide, and it would have four square corners on it. The only way I can draw a straight line is with Adobe software.”

Cathey said anything the chamber needs, Mills can be counted on for help. Mills was nominated for the Volunteer of the Year Award, and Cathey said the decision for this year’s recipient was an easy one.

“Kenneth is that volunteer who is always there,” she said. “He’s not out looking for any spotlight to be placed on him. He does things for the chamber because he loves the community and because he believes in the chamber. He just does it because he’s got that servant attitude. He loves his community.”

Buck Layne, president of the chamber, said the organization has 200 to 300 volunteers. Mills is always supportive and behind the scenes at chamber events, Layne said.

“You can always count on Kenneth being there,” Layne said. “He’s a great ambassador, not only for the chamber, but our community.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 62.6 million people volunteered “through or for an organization at least once between September 2014 and September 2015.” Mills said there’s no regular schedule that he follows to give time to the Searcy Chamber of Commerce.

“When you look at church, you look at school, you look at civic organizations, you look at nonprofits — basically, these organizations could not exist if it were not for volunteers,” Mills said. “People that may do it on a regular basis of two to three hours a week, or just some special event that they’re putting in two or three hours this year [for] — if it wasn’t for those volunteers that are doing this, that organization or business would be in dire straits.”

Outside of the chamber, Mills has lent his services to other area organizations and said Searcy is full of great ones, such as the White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission and Searcy Children’s Home Inc. He also coordinates one of the summer Bible classes at his church, College Church of Christ.

“There are times that come up when they’re putting together some advertising, and on that, I don’t charge for my design services for the church,” he said.

The best part of volunteering with the chamber is photographing others who are enjoying an event around town or who are receiving an award or an honor, Mills said.

“I’m saying this having lived in a few other places: Searcy is a good town. Searcy has great volunteers in the town. Searcy has a great school system,” he said. “Searcy has had a good business environment. The people of Searcy a few years ago voted in an eight-year sales-tax plan. No one likes taxes, but it was a recognition that there’s some things we really need to do to upgrade our streets, to upgrade our fire department, to upgrade our police department, to do the things that are necessary in the community.”

Mills said his wife, Kay, and friends of the chamber will be present at the banquet to support him in the honor he’s receiving. He noted that he is one of many.

“Volunteers are like the raindrops that are falling,” he said. “They’re individual, but pretty soon, there’s a bucket full of water. And that’s what volunteers do. They may not feel like they’re doing very much, but when you put their drops in with someone else’s drops, and someone else’s drops, the bucket gets full.”

