Super in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Rawleigh Williams rushed for a career-high 205 yards and four touchdowns and tossed in a touchdown pass to help Arkansas snap its four-game losing streak to Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Razorbacks racked up 661 total yards, 357 on the ground, and overcame a big performance from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to rout the Bulldogs 58-42 on a chilly senior night before a crowd of 58,548 at Davis Wade Stadium.

The teams combined for 100 points for the second consecutive season. But this time, Arkansas built a 24-point lead in the second quarter, forcing the Bulldogs to play catch-up the rest of the way.

Arkansas (7-4, 3-4 SEC) won for the 10th consecutive time after an SEC loss. The Razorbacks have alternated losses and victories for eight consecutive games.

Mississippi State (4-7, 2-5) fell into sole possession of last place in the SEC West and likely out of bowl contention.

The Arkansas offense was humming the whole night. The Razorbacks drove into scoring range inside the Mississippi State 25 on 10 consecutive possessions to open the game and scored eight touchdowns.

Ten Razorbacks combined to post 21 plays of 10 yards or more. Four Arkansas tight ends had receptions of 23 or more yards: 32 yards by Austin Cantrell, 29 yards by Grayson Gunter, 24 yards by Jeremy Sprinkle and 23 yards by Cheyenne O'Grady.

But the night belonged to the sophomore Williams, who tore through the Bulldogs during a ferocious night of blocking by the Arkansas offensive line.

Williams rushed for 191 yards and scored all four of his touchdowns in the first half, which ended with the Razorbacks holding a 38-14 lead.

After the Bulldogs scored quickly to open the third quarter, Arkansas used a lot of clock to reach fourth and goal from the 1. Austin Allen handed off to Williams, who pulled up at the 1 and threw a left-handed jump pass to Cantrell to extend Arkansas' lead to 44-21.

Arkansas freshman Devwah Whaley contributed 112 yards and a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:29 left in the game after a failed onside kick by Mississippi State.

Allen completed 18 of 25 passes for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to senior Keon Hatcher, who also added a two-point conversion run.

Fitzgerald and Fred Ross turned in big stats for the Bulldogs.

Fitzgerald passed for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns and added 131 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground.

Ross had 10 catches for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns to give the senior three consecutive 100-yard games against Arkansas.

Arkansas drove inside the Mississippi State 25 on all seven of its first-half possessions, racking up 455 total yards and 283 rushing yards to grab a 38-14 lead at the break. The Razorbacks' only nonscoring drive in the opening half came when Adam McFain's 40-yard field goal try drifted wide right at the end of a 63-yard drive.

The Bulldogs kept up the scoring pace for a while in the first half.

After Williams ran 72 yards over the left side for a touchdown on the Hogs' second snap, the Bulldogs answered with a four-play scoring drive. Fitzgerald knifed through a huge gap in the right side on an option play and raced 58 yards to tie the game 7-7 at the 13:18 mark.

Williams notched his second score on a 42-yard tackle-breaking run over left guard. The Bulldogs responded with a 74-yard march, with Fitzgerald breaking tackles and dragging defenders into the end zone on his 18-yard score to make it 14-14 before the first quarter was over.

The Razorbacks pulled away in the second quarter with 24 consecutive points.

After a 23-yard run by Williams, Allen and Hatcher combined on a 5-yard touchdown pass to break the 14-14 tie.

Whaley's 50-yard run over the right side led to Adam McFain's 34-yard field goal.

Williams had touchdown runs of 7 and 33 yards to put Arkansas ahead 38-14 with 1:32 left in the half.

Mississippi State drove to the Arkansas 27, but Westin Graves missed a 44-yard field goal try to end the half.

