Thousands protest Poland school plan

WARSAW, Poland -- Thousands of Poland's teachers and parents Saturday protested the conservative government's plan to phase out middle schools, which serve children between the ages of 12 and 16.

Organized by the teachers' union, the noisy protest in downtown Warsaw was another public show of discontent with the policies of Poland's year-old Law and Justice government. The organizers said about 50,000 people participated, while police estimated the crowd at 15,000.

The Education Ministry wants to do away with the country's three-year middle schools starting next year. The ministry says the middle schools do a poor job of educating students. It wants to go back to a system used under communism of eight-year primary schools followed by a four-year secondary school.

That system was changed in 1999 when middle schools were introduced, despite objections that middle schools would complicate the education process.

The protesters, joined by some local governors from across Poland, said they fear the loss of thousands of jobs, and argued that the new curriculum would have to be written in haste and would be of poor quality.

"School in Poland doesn't need destruction. It needs some wise changes," teacher Artur Sierawski said. "So we are saying 'no' to the elimination of the middle schools and to the prospect of mammoth schools."

