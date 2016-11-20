Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, November 20, 2016, 4:28 p.m.
Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll for Nov. 20

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 1:30 p.m.

Razorback beat writer Tom Murphy breaks down his latest AP Top 25 ballot.

Ohio State's close call in a one-point victory over Michigan State on the Spartans' senior day cost the Buckeyes a spot in a flip with Clemson, which has had its share of narrow escapes. My top two-loss teams are Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Florida, Penn State and Colorado at spots 6-10. Louisville fell from No. 5 to No. 13 after the Cardinals' horrific Thursday night loss at Houston. It was a good week for the American Athletic Conference on my ballot, with Houston re-joining the list at No. 16 and Navy jumping in at No. 22.

I re-introduced Tennessee and Stanford to the rankings at Nos. 24 and 25, though there were plenty of candidates for those rungs, including Arkansas, which kept its streak of alternating wins and losses alive at eight consecutive weeks.

LSU is probably one of the top 25 teams in the nation, but the Tigers should have scored on two tries from the 1-yard line to prove it.

1 Alabama

2 Clemson

3 Ohio State

4 Michigan

5 Washington

6 Wisconsin

7 Oklahoma

8 Florida

9 Penn State

10 Colorado

11 Auburn

12 Oklahoma State

13 Louisville

14 USC

15 Nebraska

16 Houston

17 Utah

18 Florida State

19 West Virginia

20 Texas A&M

21 Western Michigan

22 Navy

23 Boise State

24 Tennessee

25 Stanford

Dropped out: LSU, Washington State, Troy, San Diego State

