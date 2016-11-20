Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee chairman and chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Priebus; Schumer; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Vice President-elect Mike Pence; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Priebus; Reps. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Diane Black, R-Tenn. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Pence, Schumer. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
