32 in S. Korean ruling party join Park ouster call

SEOUL, South Korea -- A faction of lawmakers in President Park Geun-hye's ruling party is calling for her ouster, putting the opposition closer to the numbers needed to impeach South Korea's president over an influence-peddling scandal shaking Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Thirty-five Saenuri lawmakers estranged from the party held a meeting early today after prosecutors said Sunday that Park "colluded" with former aides in the corruption case. Thirty-two agreed to pursue Park's impeachment and demand that she leave the party, with lawmaker Hwang Young-cheul saying in a briefing that the number of proponents will increase.

"The opposition will now start contacting ruling-party lawmakers to start their impeachment procedure," said Choi Chang-ryul, a political commentator and professor at Yong In University. "While it's the prevailing view that any impeachment motion can be overturned by the Constitutional Court, I personally think it won't be that easy for the judges to do so given the public anger."

Choo Mi-ae, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, said early today that her party would set up an apparatus to push for impeachment, Yonhap News reported. Moon Jae-in, the leading contender to take over as president in opinion polls, said there's a strong case for impeachment. Both urged Park to step down as president first.

Prosecutors want to interrogate Park in person, but presidential spokesman Jung Youn-kuk, who said the investigation resembled a "character assassination" on Park, strongly hinted that the president would continue to refuse their questioning.

In a televised news conference, Lee Young-ryeol, chief prosecutor of the Seoul Central District prosecutors' office, said based on the evidence, "the president was collusively involved in a considerable part of the criminal activities by suspects Choi Soon-sil, Ahn Jong-beom and Jung Ho-sung." He was referring to two presidential aides who also were formally charged Sunday for what prosecutors said was offering help to Choi, Park's longtime friend, who has been charged with interfering with state affairs and bullying companies into giving tens of millions of dollars to foundations and businesses she controlled.

"However, because of the president's impunity from prosecution stated in Article 84 of the constitution, we cannot indict the president," Lee said.

Jung, the presidential spokesman, said details announced by Lee were "entirely untrue, and are just a tower built on sand, based on imagination and guesswork and ignorance of objective facts."

"We do not think that the prosecution's investigation so far has been fair and politically neutral," he said.

Jung said the president plans to prove her innocence by "actively cooperating" with an independent investigation pushed by a special prosecutor.

Ahn Jong-beom, Park's former senior secretary for policy coordination, was charged with abuse of authority, coercion and attempted coercion. He is accused of pressuring companies into making large donations to foundations and companies Choi controlled.

Jung Ho-sung, the other former aide who was indicted, was accused of passing on classified presidential documents to Choi, including information on ministerial candidates.

According to Lee, Choi and Ahn conspired to pressure companies into giving a combined $65.5 million to the Mir and K-Sports foundations, two nonprofits that were under Choi's control. The companies couldn't refuse because they feared doing so would result in business disadvantages, such as difficulties in gaining government approval for projects or being targeted in tax investigations, Lee said.

Additionally, Choi and Ahn pressured the Lotte Group into giving $5.9 million to the K-Sports foundation to finance the construction of a sports facility in the city of Hanam, which was to be operated by The Blue K, a company established by Choi, Lee said. The money was later returned.

Auto giant Hyundai and Korea Telecom were forced to contract $11 million worth of their advertisements to Playground, an ad agency virtually run by Choi, Lee said. Hyundai was also forced to buy $931,000 worth of supplies from an auto-parts maker run by Choi's friend.

Park's term lasts until Feb. 24, 2018.

