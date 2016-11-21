Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 21, 2016, 4:36 p.m.
Arkansas authorities asking for help to identify homicide victim

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 3:07 p.m.

Interstate 40 mile marker 80

Authorities need help identifying a body they found Saturday outside Russellville after the state Crime Laboratory determined the death was a homicide.

Ramona Woods, a spokesman for the Pope County sheriff’s office, said authorities found a woman in a bayou that connects to the Arkansas River underneath the Interstate 40 overpass at mile marker 80.

The woman is between 20 and 25 years old, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 104 pounds, according to a news release. She has curly auburn hair and multiple tattoos.

Those tattoos include “Angel” the right side of her neck, “Miracle Baby Ayden” on the left side of her chest and a scorpion on her lower back.

Investigators also located a scar on her back, indicating a past spinal surgery, the release said.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity can contact the sheriff’s office at (479) 968-2558.

