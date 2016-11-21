Arkansas authorities find man dead near downed power line

North Arkansas authorities are investigating after finding a 36-year-old man dead near a downed power line.

In a news release, the Marion County sheriff’s office said Michael Paul Wood of Summit was pronounced dead at the scene off Arkansas 202 near Summit on Friday.

Deputies found Wood after someone flagged down a patrol car on Arkansas 202. That person told the deputy there was a downed power line and a person lying in a ditch by the road, the release said.

Entergy and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, and Wood was pronounced dead after the scene was deemed safe.

The investigation is ongoing.